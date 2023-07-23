Double Cleansing: Why double facial cleansing makes sense

Reine Haut Double Cleansing: When double facial cleansing makes sense



When it comes to facial cleansing, you can do a lot wrong, even with double cleansing. We have tips to avoid irritation and fight breakouts.

Two is better than one – this idiom can also be used when cleaning your face. For whom the so-called double cleansing makes sense and what you should consider.

For many, facial cleansing is a tiresome topic – after all, it’s annoying to have to wash your face thoroughly every evening to wash your make-up and the like or the dirt from everyday life. But cleansing is particularly important for clear skin and should often be done twice. What the so-called double cleansing is, what you should consider and which products are worthwhile for it.

Double cleansing: what is it?



The name says it all: With double cleansing, the face is cleaned twice, with two different products. This method is particularly well-known in Korean cosmetics and has not been common here for very long. The ingredients are particularly important and should be carefully considered and tailored to your own skin.

Patrizia Wagner, who has many years of experience in the cosmetics industry and has now founded her own brand Re Skin, where she does without chemical preservatives, knows why it makes so much sense: “A double cleansing helps to remove stubborn, pore-clogging and acne-causing impurities that can remain on the skin after washing your face once.” You can definitely prevent blemishes by cleaning your face particularly thoroughly. Basically, the double cleansing takes place in these two steps:

1st step: Oil-based cleaning



The first step is to cleanse your face with an oil-based product, such as ma:nyo’s “Pure Cleansing Oil”. Because: Oil opens the pores, which are often filled with dirt or make-up at the end of the day. If you now gently massage the cleansing oil into your face for a few seconds and then wash it off thoroughly with lukewarm water and a cleansing cloth, the dirt can be removed from the pores.

2nd step: Water-based cleaning



In the second step, water-based cleansing comes into play, which should be tailored to the skin type. A cleansing foam is suitable for this second step (e.g. the Babor Cleansing Foam for normal skin), which acts like a magnet and removes the dirt that was removed in the first step from the face. Only then is it really clean down to the pores.

Tip: It is advisable to use the double cleansing in the evening so that the skin can regenerate well overnight. In the morning it is sufficient to just clean the face with water and care for it as usual.

For which skin is the double cleansing suitable?



Double cleansing is suitable for all skin types, it is only necessary to adapt the products used to the needs and possible problems of the skin. With normal skin or combination skin, there is usually little to pay attention to.

For sensitive or dry skin



If you have sensitive and/or dry skin, you can use a cleansing foam that soothes the skin and does not contain any aggressive ingredients or too many chemicals. The “Extra Gentle Cleansing Foam” from Clinique is suitable for this, for example. Patrizia Wagner says: “A cleansing balm is another very good solution, with ingredients like shea butter or jojoba oil. Then a cleansing gel. Important: without denatured alcohol or fragrances such as lavender or rose, sodium lauryl sulfate or sodium C14-16 olefin sulfonate, because they remove even more moisture from the skin.” In addition, dry skin is more susceptible to premature aging, which is why products with hyaluronic acid are recommended, explains the expert.

For greasy or impure skin



On the other hand, if you have oily skin or blemishes, you should use a product that has a sebum-regulating effect. Shiseido’s cleansing foam is dermatologically tested and just right for greasy or oily skin or skin that is prone to impurities. The expert says: “Double cleansing is particularly advisable for oily skin. Any oil cleanser can be chosen here, alternatively you can also use micellar water in the first step. This is followed by a gel cleanser, for example a product with aloe vera, green tea, moringa or glycolic acid (AHA).” The goal is to remove dirt and oil, but not to throw the pH value out of balance. The Aloe Cleanser from Re Skin, for example, is also suitable here.

More information on double cleansing



At acne-prone skin you have to pay attention to other ingredients, says Patrizia Wagner: “A gentle cleanser with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as salicylic acid to free the pores and minimize impurities” is recommended here. In the case of inflammation, products with ingredients such as BHA and AHA are advisable. But be careful: whoever uses them again and again Skin irritation or redness is struggling or notices them after the cleansing method should seek advice from a dermatologist or cometician. This also applies to problematic skin in general. In the case of mature skin or dry or problematic skin, the water temperature Also important: It should not be too hot and not too cold.

So if you often struggle with impurities or enlarged pores and like to put on make-up during the day, you should consider integrating double cleansing into everyday life. By cleaning with an oil-based product, you can also save yourself the need to remove make-up before cleaning. As so often, the same applies to cleaning: by trying it out, you will find out what is good for the skin and what is not. But if you haven’t found the right way for yourself yet, the double facial cleansing could be just the thing.

