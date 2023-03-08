Home Health Double dose of viagra, dies at 41 in a hotel
Health

Double dose of viagra, dies at 41 in a hotel

To kill him a fatal stroke that left him no way out: double dose of viagra, dies at 41 in a hotel

Hires one double dose of viagra but dies at the age of 41 in a hotel, in United Kingdom a man swallows two tablets of 50 mg and begins to vomit, then expires. The British media explain that a fit of passion has turned into tragedy and a 41 year old manafter consuming a double dose of Viagra and a mix of alcohol, he suffered a stroke. Stroke which killed him, according to the Daily Mail.

He died after a double dose of viagra

From what we learn that man of Indian origin would have met a friend at the hotel and had decided to hire two tablets of viagra 50 mg. The media reveal that post-mortem tests revealed “also that his blood alcohol level was more than double the set limit”, at least to get behind the wheel.

The refusal of help and the fatal illness

Shortly before losing consciousness, the 41-year-old allegedly experienced a severe headache and vomited but despite the pleas of the woman the man seems did not want to seek medical assistance, claiming “that he has already been hurt in the same way”. Unfortunately, when the doctors arrived after the illness had already occurred, it was too late and the victim was taken to hospital there was nothing more to do.

