Double homicide in Borgo Roma, husband and wife found dead at home

Their death would date back to yesterday evening, April 24, but the lifeless bodies were found in the late afternoon of today, in Verona. A man and a woman died in their home in Via Aquileia, in the Borgo Roma district. And for the agents who are investigating it is a double homicide.

The victims are two spouses, an elderly husband and wife and with a 55-year-old son, as reported by Ansa. They were found in the apartment where they lived. Apartment in which the investigators of the flying squad and the forensics technicians got to work to collect elements useful for identifying the perpetrator of the crime. Investigations which, in the initial phase of the investigation, do not allow any leads to be excluded, even if the hypothesis of murder-suicide seems unlikely.



