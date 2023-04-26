double homicide. The couple have a son, but he is untraceable

A double homocide was discovered in the late afternoon of today a Verona in via Aquileia in the district of Borgo Rome. From what has been learned, the victims are a husband and wife, an elderly couple who were found dead inside the apartment of an elegant condominium in the area.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The crime dates back to yesterday evening: investigations in progress

From the first findings the crime dates back to yesterday evening, but it was only discovered today. The couple have a 55-year-old son. The investigations are entrusted to the State Police which intervened with the investigators of the Flying Squad and the technicians of the Scientific forensics for a long series of findings. The investigations are still ongoing.

Who were the victims?

The couple found stabbed to death in their apartment in the Borgo Roma district of Verona were 73 and 75 years old. The dynamics of the crime, according to police sources, presents aspects that are still unclear, on which the investigators continue to work. A little while ago the magistrate authorized the movement of the bodies, which were transferred to the morgue.

The son is not found

The couple’s son is still untraceable: the Police have collected the first testimonies and, according to what has been learned, no elements emerge from the findings to hypothesize that one of the two spouses committed the crime and then carried out an extreme gesture. The Scaliger prosecutor maintains a very strict confidentiality on the investigations, which in this first phase focused on the son. Searches for the man have so far yielded no results.