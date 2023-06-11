Double murder Sant’Antimo, the family of the man in prison: “He was stupid for his daughter-in-law”

From the testimonies of the family members of Raffaele Caiazzo, the 44-year-old who confessed to the double murder of Sant’Antimo, in the province of Naples, new details emerged regarding the act committed on Thursday 8 June. «He had fooled himself for his daughter-in-law. He couldn’t stand anyone looking around at her,” he said. The daughter-in-law is Maria Brigida Pesacane, 24, killed in front of her two children: “there is little doubt that the two little ones witnessed the scene,” said the investigating judge. The woman was married to the man’s son. The other victim, Luigi Cammisa, aged 29, was her daughter’s husband: he was hit by seven bullets, Maria Brigida by five. “He acted in a lucid and ruthless manner, blinded by an absurd conviction,” wrote Simone Farina, judge of the North Naples court who validated the detention and ordered custody in prison. In the explanations that would have led Caiazzo to carry out the murders, there would be the suspicion of a secret relationship between his son-in-law and his daughter-in-law. A suspicion that had become an obsession for Caiazzo, despite all the other members of the family having tried in various ways to reason with him.

The words of the family

The daughter, shortly after her husband’s murder, had these words recorded. He brings them back Republic: «In the family we have been convinced, for some months, that my father had lost his head for Bridget, absolutely not reciprocated by her, and that this situation was at the origin of his mania of jealousy towards the girl. I am convinced that the killing of my husband is an extreme act of jealousy of my father, who then went to my sister-in-law’s house, killing her too, because he was convinced that, by going to prison, he would no longer be allowed to see her, nor to be close to her.” Caiazzo’s son, still giving his testimony to the carabinieri, added other details: «In the family we have been dealing with the problem for a few months that my father has fallen in love with my partner. He has been claiming for some time that she is having an affair with my sister’s husband, Luigi Cammisa. Nevertheless, my sister and I had said that hers were only fantasies, so much so that we both got into arguments with him and didn’t want to have anything to do with our father anymore.’

The perpetrator of the murder, at one point, had even tried to convince his son that he had slept with his daughter-in-law. Then, when explicitly asked about her alleged betrayal, Brigida had repeated to her husband that “it was nonsense invented by my father”. The situation had become untenable and on Wednesday 7 June, the day before the double murder, the family met for clarification. In front of relatives, says Caiazzo’s son, “my father had retracted the version”, according to which the man was having an affair with his daughter-in-law. On that occasion, however, he had instead confirmed the accusations of a “clandestine” relationship between Bridget and his son-in-law. “Something that no one has ever believed.” It was the moment of rupture: Caiazzo’s two sons and their respective companions, then, were forced to tell the man “that they no longer wanted to have anything to do with him”. A few hours later, Caiazzo will kill his daughter-in-law and son-in-law.

