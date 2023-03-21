The processions of construction workers’ vehicles left both from Campi and from Val Bisagno shortly after 7.30: the workers’ goal is to join forces and ask for answers to politics and a step back from the government on the decree relating to the cut of the superbonus. A measure that, according to the analyzes of the labor unionsse shelved or downsized, puts around 5,500 jobs in Liguria at risk.

Live travel: The streets were closed to traffic with the passage of demonstrators who, around 9.40, walked along via XX Settembre. Shortly after 10, Corso Aurelio Saffi closed in the east direction. Around 10.30, the procession passed the Kennedy roundabout and the elevated ramp of Piazza Cavour was closed. At 11, viale Cadorna and via XX Settembre closed, as did via XXV Aprile shortly afterwards. Shortly after 11.30 the procession reached Piazza De Ferrari, with the queue still in Corso Buenos Aires (public transport diverted to the sea ring road). The procession ended just before 2 pm, and traffic was restored everywhere. Here the video

Traffic inconvenience in the streets where the workers have passed with their vehicles, or in different districts of the city: the first group left from the lower Valpolcevera in the direction of via Renata Bianchi, Guido Rossa, Lungomare Canepa, Aurelia towards the sea and the mouth. The second instead, at the same time, left from Staglieno (piazzale Parenzo) in the direction of Brignole. The processions then joined together to go together towards the prefecture. Another garrison on foot in Piazza De Ferrari: here the workers waited for the rest of the group to then move all towards the prefecture.

Alongside the workers are also various political forces including the Ligurian M5S: “Let’s not leave entrepreneurs, workers, professionals and families alone. The solutions are there, just apply them and like M5S Liguria we have filed our bill: the Region could buy a part of the tax credits using European funds, which do not generate public debt. The Ligurian council demonstrates that it is on the side of the citizens, who believed in the state “, declares the regional leader Fabio Tosi, first signatory of the bill.

The reasons for the protest

“We apologize to everyone for the inconvenience – explain the builders of the “Enough problem loans” group who took to the streets – but it is due to force majeure. We are trying to safeguard our companies so as not to send families home. Who wants to join, who he has suspended jobs among the citizens, he is welcome”.

The group, born spontaneously in February, has hundreds of members including building contractors, craftsmen, suppliers, technicians and professionals in the building sector: “It will be a day – they explain in their protest document – in which building companies will take to the streets blocking the entire city with its own means of work.An event centered on the blockage of the market for the transfer of tax credits which has created and is creating a real systemic crisis in the local economy, since the impossibility of transferring the bonus. This has defined a persistent lack of liquidity in construction companies which, if a sudden change of course does not occur, will lead to their bankruptcy in a very short time. The effects will have repercussions on employees and their families, on suppliers, on the professionals involved, on the banks , on condominiums and condominiums. An immediate decisive action is needed, aimed primarily at unlocking the secondary market of credits and their sudden monetization”.

The meeting with Deputy Minister Rixi

Yesterday, Monday 20 March, the builders met the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Edoardo Rixi and the Councilor for Economic Development of the Benveduti Region.

“We were very incisive – explain the representatives of the workers who participated in the meeting – in describing the crisis situation that our companies are facing, without however having any fault or responsibility other than that of having worked according to the rules that the government imposed on us in recent years. Rixi confirmed to us that the situation is well known to the Ministry of the Economy, but he also sincerely reiterated that, as far as he is aware, the situation of the public finances does not allow for the immediate release of credit transfers as per our requirements”.

However, the builders asked for immediate and tangible signs of the government’s willingness to understand the situation, starting with an immediate derogation from the terms of the F24 which they will soon have to pay if the government does not intervene.

