double Retegui and Gudmundsson for the Grifo

Frendrup and Gudmundsson (Photo by Genoa CFC Tanopress)

We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net to the protagonists on the field of Genoa-Modena, an Italian Cup match finished with a score of 4-3.

Genoa 6 – The prolificacy of the sills is good, the defensive phase is insufficient with still low-performing players

Faithful 5 – Insecure with his feet and clumsy in his exits: the goals of Tremolada and Gargiulo are two kind concessions

Dragon 5 – He is duped by the touch of Tremolada who unmarks Manconi, then settles down and grows but is far from the best version

Vogliacco 5 – Become team captain at a time when Genoa had to withdraw to defend the opening goal: they lack reactivity tonight

Vasquez 6 – The goal (header) can be a good encouragement for staying in the team, he is one of the very few left-handed players who can play in the left-handed lane

Volume 6 – Mister Gilardino prefers him to Sabelli despite the disqualification in the league of the Roman full-back: to be reviewed in the containment phase, he gets a dangerous yellow card in the final minutes of the match

Frendrup 7 – Usual abnegation, he even touches the transformation with his left foot. It will be essential to stem the Fiorentina midfield

Badelj 5 – Slowly, like every start of the season, but he’s the only point guard on the team. The more he plays, the closer he gets to peak condition (78′ Strootman sv – Must administer the advantageous situation, without particular smudges)

Thorsby 6 – Less brilliant than the friendly against Cremonese but equally important: on Manconi’s goal he gives too much confidence to the ball

Martin 7 – The friendlies weren’t exciting, to put it mildly, but the Spaniard convinces at the right moment, when the match counts (78′ Sabelli sv – Idem come Strootman)

Gudmundsson 7 – Alternating current but he is undoubtedly the player with the greatest technical figure: Ferraris inflames with some games, the understanding with Retegui grows

Retegui 7 – Double at the official debut and lots of applause at the exit: scores a robbery, in the opening of the game, and then with a turn (78′ Coda sv – Center of gravity unbalanced team, does not receive playable balls)

Gilardino coach 6 – His team still has gaps that De Winter and Messias can fill

Modena 5 – Gagno 5; Silvestri 5 (66′ Guierbe 5), Zaro 6, Pergreffi 6, Cotali 5; Duke 6 (66′ Battistella 5), ​​Gerli 6, Palumbo 6 (58′ Gargiulo 7); Tremolada 7 (85′ Abiuso sv); Bonfanti 6 (58′ Falcinelli 6), Manconi 7 – White coach 6





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

