double Retegui and Gudmundsson for the Grifo

We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net to the protagonists on the field of Genoa-Modena, an Italian Cup match finished with a score of 4-3.

Genoa 6 – The prolificacy of the sills is good, the defensive phase is insufficient with still low-performing players

Faithful 5 – Insecure with his feet and clumsy in his exits: the goals of Tremolada and Gargiulo are two kind concessions

Dragon 5 – He is duped by the touch of Tremolada who unmarks Manconi, then settles down and grows but is far from the best version

Vogliacco 5 – Become team captain at a time when Genoa had to withdraw to defend the opening goal: they lack reactivity tonight

Vasquez 6 – The goal (header) can be a good encouragement for staying in the team, he is one of the very few left-handed players who can play in the left-handed lane

Volume 6 – Mister Gilardino prefers him to Sabelli despite the disqualification in the league of the Roman full-back: to be reviewed in the containment phase, he gets a dangerous yellow card in the final minutes of the match

Frendrup 7 – Usual abnegation, he even touches the transformation with his left foot. It will be essential to stem the Fiorentina midfield

Badelj 5 – Slowly, like every start of the season, but he’s the only point guard on the team. The more he plays, the closer he gets to peak condition (78′ Strootman sv – Must administer the advantageous situation, without particular smudges)

Thorsby 6 – Less brilliant than the friendly against Cremonese but equally important: on Manconi’s goal he gives too much confidence to the ball

Martin 7 – The friendlies weren’t exciting, to put it mildly, but the Spaniard convinces at the right moment, when the match counts (78′ Sabelli sv – Idem come Strootman)

Gudmundsson 7 – Alternating current but he is undoubtedly the player with the greatest technical figure: Ferraris inflames with some games, the understanding with Retegui grows

Retegui 7 – Double at the official debut and lots of applause at the exit: scores a robbery, in the opening of the game, and then with a turn (78′ Coda sv – Center of gravity unbalanced team, does not receive playable balls)

Gilardino coach 6 – His team still has gaps that De Winter and Messias can fill

Modena 5 – Gagno 5; Silvestri 5 (66′ Guierbe 5), Zaro 6, Pergreffi 6, Cotali 5; Duke 6 (66′ Battistella 5), ​​Gerli 6, Palumbo 6 (58′ Gargiulo 7); Tremolada 7 (85′ Abiuso sv); Bonfanti 6 (58′ Falcinelli 6), Manconi 7 – White coach 6


