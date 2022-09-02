Home Health “Double Stars from the Abyss to Darkness” is on sale today, welcome to the bloody abyss of death where standing jumps will also increase the load | 4Gamers
"Double Stars from the Abyss to Darkness" is on sale today, welcome to the bloody abyss of death where standing jumps will also increase the load | 4Gamers

"Double Stars from the Abyss to Darkness" is on sale today, welcome to the bloody abyss of death where standing jumps will also increase the load

Few survival games let the characters die and bleed, but Spike Chunsoft’s 3D action role-playing game “Double Stars from the Abyss to Darkness” is a bloody survival game that all players want to see. 2) Released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 platforms today.

At the beginning of the game, Li Ke, as a novice, will teach you to explore from the first level of the deep world. Players can familiarize themselves with the battle of exploration and hunting, confirm the status of blood volume, satiety and endurance, and the most important thing is to collect mission materials. Basically the game map is not completely open world, but some maps are quite extensive to explore.

As we all know, “From the Abyss” is a work with quite a stomachache. The abyss world constructed in the background contains rare beasts and mysterious cultural relics. However, the unique “rising load” curse of the abyss itself has become a game. A major threshold for exploration in As long as the player’s exploration level rises, they will be cursed to make the state worse and worse.

As for the trigger of the rising load, the production team is very serious. Just as soon as you step into the first floor of the Deep World and continue to stand and jump at a depth of less than 5 meters, the rising load will also accumulate and cause the character to vomit…

Yes, any upward movement (that is, lowering the depth value in the center of the screen) will generate a rising load, which brings a lot of uncertainty to the player’s exploration, and it can also be regarded as a faithful representation of the gameplay spirit of the game.

Although the game is not a fully open world, the map design still has the possibility of missteps. There is no such thing as an invisible wall in the height difference here. If you fall, you will die.

In addition, the weight of the backpack is also a key. If you have an overweight backpack when climbing, you will end up dying.

In general, the death experience is a negative feeling for players, but this does not seem to apply to works such as “From the Abyss” or “Dark Souls”. To a certain extent, this game is the more bloody the more faithful it can be presented. The original stomachache spirit.

In any case, this work has been released today, and the “Red Flute” who are interested in exploring the abyss will start a series of tasks, and feel the thrill of death in Sparashi together.

The 3D action role-playing game “Double Stars from the Abyss to Darkness” developed by Spike Chunsoft has been released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 platforms today (2), and PC Steam is expected to be available on September 3.

