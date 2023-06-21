Doubly successful: m.Doc scores at the German Brand Award

Köln – 21.06.2023

Cologne digital healthcare pioneer honored as “Digital Brand of the Year”.

Award No. 2 is in the Excellent Brands – Health & Pharmaceuticals category

Only seven years after it was founded, the m.Doc brand is in the top league

The digital healthcare pioneer m.Doc is awarded the coveted German Brand Award 2023 as “Digital Brand of the Year”. The jury justified its decision as follows: “With health platforms like m.Doc, the digital transformation in medical care is being dynamically driven forward. A socially relevant contribution that leads to more patient friendliness.”

Managing Director Admir Kulin, who accepted the award in Berlin on behalf of the entire team, is noticeably proud: “Belonging to the ‘best of the best’ in just seven years – as the German Brand Institute calls the main category – is a remarkable achievement and underlines it from our point of view, the importance of digital health for healthcare in the country today.”

In addition, m.Doc can now also call itself “Winner” in the category “Excellent Brands – Health & Pharmaceuticals”.

The German Brand Award is a competition organized by the German Brand Institute and is the brand and marketing award with the widest reach in the German-speaking region. The expert jury honors brands and their makers: companies, agencies, marketers and service providers.

About m.Doc GmbH

m.Doc is a digital healthcare pioneer from Cologne, founded in 2016, which provides numerous digital solutions for clinics, rehabilitation and care facilities as well as medical practices on the basis of its Smart Health Platform. The company is at the center of a strong and constantly growing partner network that paves the way for digital innovations in the healthcare system. With its solutions tailored to the needs of the industry, m.Doc makes efficient care possible and thus gives doctors, nurses and medical staff more time for what is important: the patient.

More information at www.mdoc.one in healthcare.

