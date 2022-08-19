The first-person shooter “Double Strike 2”, developed by the well-known game manufacturer Blizzard Entertainment, will be officially launched on October 4th. In order to allow players to smoothly transfer to the new game, Blizzard Entertainment announced that all players can choose their own game from now on. On the game platform of , integrate different accounts into one.

“Battle Strike 2” will maintain the cross-platform strategy of the previous game and launch it on all game platforms, and many players will create many different accounts on one platform for game fun or consideration of props and appearance kits.

In order to allow all players to enter the 2nd generation, they can keep the props and various kits obtained in the previous work, Blizzard Entertainment stated that as long as they are integrated into the same account, all equipment, props and kits in each account will be stored in the player’s selected integration. ‘s primary account.

“Battle Strike 2” was first announced at BlizzCon, Blizzard’s annual conference in 2019. After several years of development, it was finally determined to be launched on October 4 this year, and the game will also be offline before the launch day, so there is still a period of nostalgic players. Time to relive the classic game from the first generation.