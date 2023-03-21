Myths about down syndrome there are still many. Also called trisomy 21, it affects about 40,000 people in Italy alone, 1 child for every 1,200 born. Thanks to their scientific research life is changing fast. Early management can make all the difference. We know, however, that it is a chronic condition that has very different manifestations.

There are more complex cases of regression. It is a manifestation of trisomy 21 that involves the rapid and abnormal loss of thinking skills, socialization and the skills needed to carry out daily activities. Since 2017, an international group of clinicians has created a database containing data on symptoms, medical investigations and clinical management of patients with regression. The Child Jesus participated in a study in collaboration with other American centers involving 51 patients with regression. The Italian research center has also made available a precious one Go with me.

There are still many (too many) false myths about this condition. On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, let’s dismantle the most popular ones.

Are people with Down syndrome all the same?

False. The only characteristics they have in common are an extra chromosome compared to the others (47 instead of 46), a mental deficit and some somatic aspects. For the rest, every person with Down syndrome is different from the next. The differences depend on constitutional factors, on the type of education received in the family and at school, on the presence or absence of specific services in the area.

Am I always in a good mood?

False. As for anyone else, serenity is linked to the character, the family climate, his social activities and therefore the quality of his life. It is true that a person with Down expresses his emotions very explicitly (happiness, sadness, gratitude, hostility, tenderness, etc.) and any affective behavior.

Are there mild forms and severe forms?

The degree of mental retardation does not depend on the type of trisomy (although there is a very rare form, mosaicismowhere the delay may, but is not always, be slight). The differences between one person with Down syndrome and another depend on the life they are leading.

Don’t people with Down syndrome live long?

The duration of life has increased enormously. Today, thanks to the progress of medicine, 80% of people with Down syndrome reach the age of 55 and 10% reach the age of 70. Survival is estimated to reach that of the general population in the near future.

Can they only do simple, repetitive jobs?

There are more and more examples of people who, thanks to a targeted placement, can carry out work on complicated machinery and who can solve new problems creatively.

People with Down’s SyndromeAre they oversexed or have no sexual interests?

Adolescents with Down syndrome do not differ substantially from others either in the age of onset of puberty or in the anatomy of the sexual organs. They have desires and have sexual fantasies like other peers. There are still uncertainties about male reproductive capacity with Down syndrome. We know that his fertility is greatly reduced, although we know the case of a man who has had a child. Women are mostly fertile.

Do they have elderly parents?

Currently il 75% approximately of newborns with Down syndrome have parents under 35 years old. The data is linked to the different distribution of births in the population. More children are born to young women than to older women. So even if the risk having a child with Down syndrome for a young woman it is lowerin absolute numbers there are more children with Down syndrome than young couples.

Are they incapable of having interpersonal relationships?

Their affectionateness is selective and intelligent. It has been verified that friendships and engagements can arise between people with Down syndrome. There are some very rare cases of marriage in which the couple is able to live alone in a relatively autonomous way.

Do people with Down syndrome know they have a disability?

A child with Down syndrome is able to understand from an early age that he is different from his peers and siblings. His relationship with his own handicap will be all the more serene the more his parents are able to deal with him on the problems associated with the syndrome, emphasizing his abilities and his limits and helping him to acquire a sense of self-esteem.

Will they always have to live with the family?

A person with Down syndrome Since adolescence, he has wanted alternative relationships to exclusive ones with family members. It is therefore necessary to strengthen aggregation initiatives aimed at favoring the affirmation of an adult life relatively independent of the family such as, for example, housing communities and family homes, which are still very scarce in Italy.

