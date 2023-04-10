Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease are two conditions that, while appearing different and disconnected, share many neuropathological similarities

The down syndrome is a condition that leads to a risk of dementia greater than 90% in a lifetime, with Alzheimer’s dementia being the leading cause of death in this population. This pathology develops early, often even before the age of 30, and is linked to trisomy of chromosome 21, which hosts the APP gene. Individuals with Down syndrome constitute a population at very high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease due to the tripling of this gene, which leads to excessive production and deposition of amyloid in the brain.

L’aging of people with Down syndrome is of recent interest, as 80% of these individuals are now over the age of 30 and 25% reach the age of 50, giving rise to an unprecedented population of elderly people with Down syndrome . However, the longevity of these patients brings with it an inexorable reality: a good percentage of them show clinical signs of dementia in adulthood.

Several studies have shown that the neuropathological changes that occur in the nervous system of adults with Down’s Syndrome are similar to those observed in Alzheimer’s disease. In particular, the extracellular accumulation of beta-amyloid in the brain of individuals with Down syndrome begins in childhood and increases exponentially with age, presenting with neural degeneration and rapid cognitive deterioration, typical characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

The APOE gene is another factor related to the development of Alzheimer’s disease in patients with Down syndrome. Indeed, the presence of the APOE ε4 gene increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in all individuals, but particularly in those with Down syndrome, where this mutation appears to accelerate the initiation and progression of the disease.



