March 21 is celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day. The date chosen to remember the people affected by this condition is not accidental. The event, also recognized by the UN, falls on the 21st day of the third month of the year, to underline the concept of “tripling of the 21st chromosome” which causes this syndrome in the unborn.

What is Down syndrome and how many people it affects

Down syndrome (or trisomy 21), a condition that affects around 40,000