Dozens of Paints Containing Banned Carcinogen Withdrawn from Market: Nas Operation in Bologna

The Nas of Bologna has recently conducted a major operation in which numerous paints from well-known brands have been withdrawn from the market. These paints were found to contain a banned carcinogen, posing a significant risk to consumers. The banned substance in question is 2-butanone oxime, which has been prohibited by the European Union since March 2022.

Initially classified as a class 2 carcinogen, the danger level of 2-butanone oxime was heightened in May 2020, reclassifying it as a class 1B carcinogen. Despite the ban in Europe, it appears that several manufacturers continued to use this hazardous substance in their paints.

The Nas of Bologna, responsible for ensuring consumer safety, took immediate action upon discovering the presence of 2-butanone oxime. They identified two prominent brands in the sector, Boero and San Marco, as using the banned carcinogen in their paints. As a result, a recall of all affected products was promptly initiated.

The list of recalled paints is extensive and may grow in the future. Consumers are advised to monitor the Ministry of Health‘s website section titled “Consumer alerts and reactions to notifications of dangerous non-food products” for updates on the recall.

San Marco’s Kiron (Iron micaceous) paints, available in various colors such as light and metallic gray, dark brown, cast iron, and zinc green, were among the recalled products. The specific product codes and lot numbers can be found on the Ministry of Health‘s website.

Similarly, San Marco’s Sintolin Enamel paints in colors like silver gray, autumn, granada and ducal red, bright orange, pine green, and atoll blue, were also recalled. The affected product codes and lot numbers are listed on the Ministry of Health‘s website.

Boero’s Activate Relax paints in various colors and packaging sizes, including 2.5 liter and 750 ml cans, were part of the recall. The specific product codes can be found on the Ministry of Health‘s website.

Furthermore, Saint Mark’s Saturn anti-corrosive paint in 2.5 liter cans and San Marco’s Marconol paints in cans of 0.75, 1, and 2 liters, both in various colors, were also included in the recall.

Lastly, Boero’s brilliant enamel paints, available in 750 ml cans and colors like Italy red, dark brown, sky blue, ice white, and sunflower yellow, were among the withdrawn products.

The Nas of Bologna’s swift action aims to prioritize consumer safety and protect individuals from the health risks associated with the banned carcinogen. The competent public prosecutor’s office has also launched an investigation to determine any responsibility in the use of the prohibited substance.

Source: Ministry of Health

