After the pandemic, which forced them to spend a lot of time at home and led them to observe themselves more, people are paying more attention to their image and are increasingly turning to aesthetic medicine to improve it. “They feel the need to re-establish a balance between their external appearance and the perception they have of themselves” explains Dr. Alberto Liberti, aesthetic doctor at the helm of the LA Beauty Clinic in Pagani, in the province of Salerno, underlining how the patients wish to “re-harmonize small defects and blemishes, to acquire greater self-confidence and self-awareness”. Therefore, the extravagant requests of a few years are far away, from maxi lips to faces almost deformed by the use of massive and too impactful treatments, which have led many people to get the wrong idea of ​​aesthetic medicine.

“The concept that is getting stronger today and that I myself try to spread is that of a curative and preventive aesthetic medicine, oriented towards the search for psychophysical well-being” adds the doctor, who offers his patients “a comprehensive consultancy: in addition to the assessment of skin of the face we look at the postural aspect, lifestyle and food habits. Only then is a personalized treatment path drawn up which includes sessions spread over time”. The treatments carried out, consequently, are minimally invasive, corrective and preventive, that is aimed at slowing down and making the aging process of the face healthier. They range from exfoliating treatments to peeling, through biostimulation and the use of fillers, always in a light way and with very short courses.

“It is important to eliminate the cliché of aesthetic medicine as a discipline of excess, because our goal is to intervene to restore balance to people’s faces and bodies – adds Dr. Liberti – Today 95% of patients share this type of approach, but it happens that some ask for excessive interventions: I refer them to other doctors. It’s a matter of professional ethics.” The ideal and most successful treatment, in fact, is the one that improves the face making it more harmonious and is almost imperceptible.

