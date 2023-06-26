Dr. Alessandro De Vita awarded at the “Taobuk Da Vinci award” for the best project for innovative therapies for solid tumors

Written on 26 June 2023.

Important recognition for the dr. Alexander DeVitaresearch pharmacist of the Preclinical and Osteoncology Sector of the IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS Biosciences Laboratory, awarded in Taormina during the annual Taobuk Festival – festival of literature, arts and thought – for the best project for innovative therapies of solid tumors. The study presented by Dr. De Vita was the most promising in the contest dedicated to the theme “Clinical Research and Innovation” and reserved for professionals in the life sciences sector from national and international institutes.

To open the ceremony in the splendid setting of the rector’s hall of the University of Messina, the lectio magistralis dei Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Shinya Yamanaka and Gregg Leonard Semenza.

The award was presented to Dr. De Vita for his project entitled “Lysyl oxidase-engineered lipid-based nanovesicles for the treatment of solid tumors: on the way to clinical application”. The study was chosen from over 60 submitted projects and the award represents an important milestone achieved by Dr. De Vita and by IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS, for years a point of reference in the national panorama for oncological research.

The recognition was awarded by the Technical-Scientific Committee made up of leading exponents of the international research scene. They included: Carmen Mortellaro, Presidente Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering, Saint Camillus International University of Health and Medical Science; Antonella Polimeni, Full Professor of Dental Diseases, Rector of Sapienza University; Julius Pompilius, Director of the Monzino Cardiological Institute and President of the Advanced Therapies Observatory; Joseph Hippolytus, Director General of Research and Innovation in Health of the Ministry of Health; Anna Tampieri, Direttore National Research Council of Italy – Institute for Science and Technology for Ceramics; Salvatore Cuzzo creates, Full Professor of Pharmacology, Rector of the University of Messina; John Better, Director General of the Bari-Giovanni XXIII Polyclinic University Hospital and President of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (FIASO); Camillo Ricordi, Director Diabetes Research Institute Miami, President of the ISMETT Board of Palermo; Stefano Zaffagnini, Director of the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute Orthopedic Clinic; Paul Pinton, Full Professor of General Pathology University of Ferrara, Research Director Maria Cecilia Hospital.

Dr. Alessandro De Vita with prof. Franco Locatelli, President of the Superior Health Council and Director of the Oncohematology Department of the Bambin Gesù Pediatric Hospital