Dr. Carlos García Calvo’s Retirement: Reflections on Rural Medicine and the Future Ahead

Dr. Carlos García Calvo Looks Back on 39-Year Medical Career as Retirement Approaches

Dr. Carlos García Calvo, a dedicated doctor with 39 years of service, is preparing to retire in the coming days. He expresses his happiness as he bids farewell to the four towns in the Ribera del Duero where he has worked as a doctor over the past two years.

Having spent three decades in the Emergency Service of the Río Hortega University Hospital in Valladolid, Dr. García Calvo’s career has been marked by hard work and dedication. He faced all types of diagnoses, with an average of 300 to 400 emergencies per day, always working on the edge with adrenaline pumping. He held a section chief position for several years before the pandemic changed the world.

After the pandemic, Garcia Calvo decided it was time to change the direction of his professional career. He chose to return to the same place where he had taken his first steps as a doctor, the towns of the Ribera del Duero. This was a full circle moment for him, as he had begun his career in one of these towns.

For the past two years, Dr. García Calvo has worked in the Aranda Rural, and he confesses that it was a comfortable and satisfying experience. He explains that he always liked rural medicine and feels it is where the best medicine is practiced due to the time rural doctors can dedicate to their patients.

Despite the positive aspects of rural medicine, Dr. García Calvo also acknowledges the challenges, such as the greater distance to a hospital and the potential shortage of medical staff in rural areas. He predicts a difficult future for rural medicine, with potential reductions in consultations and increased medical transportation for patients.

As he looks forward to retirement, Dr. García Calvo encourages others to consider rural medicine, emphasizing the welcoming environment and the opportunity to practice medicine in a way that is closest to the patient.

