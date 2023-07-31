DR CHIARA PESCI APPOINTED DIRECTOR OF THE EMERGENCY OPERATING UNIT – URGENCY OF CONA HOSPITAL

Following a selective procedure Dr. Chiara Pesci (in the photo) was appointed Director of the “Emergency Medicine” Operative Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara, a position she already held as acting.

Graduated in Medicine and Surgery in Bologna in 1990, Dr. Pesci obtained her specialization in General Surgery in 1995, at the same University. From the beginning of 2018 he was director of the Complex Operational Unit of the Emergency Department of the Carpi Hospital (MO), after having worked at the Emergency Department of Rimini/Santarcangelo/Novafeltria, where he was the contact person for emergency toxicology and carried out a professional role qualified for epidemiology and medical statistics. For the same Operating Unit, from 2001 to 2017, she was the contact person for Training. Until 2017 she was also the contact person of the Romagna Ausl in the Emilia-Romagna Region for the “Antidotal Escort” and its use. From 2009 to 2015 she was Coordinator of the Maxi-Emergency Group of Ausl Romagna and was also the contact person for the modernization project, ex Ausl of Rimini, for the register on drowning.

“With the appointment of Dr. Pesci we are giving a stable guide to a fundamental service such as that of the Emergency Department – Emergency Medicine of the Ferrara Hospital and we are inserting another important element to strengthen the provincial Emergency/Urgency system – remarks Dr. Monica Calamai, Director of the Ferrara Health Authorities -. When, about a year ago, I was also entrusted with the leadership of the University Hospital, we immediately tackled the problem of long waiting times in the Emergency Department, intervening on various aspects: organizational structural changes, activation of low-complexity clinics now CAU, See and Treat, Flow managers and provincial Bed Manager. Actions that are giving good results and we intend to continue on this path”.

“I am honored by this assignment, I have found a group of motivated professionals and competent as well as a beautiful structure – declares Dr. Pesci -. We will work together to further improve the organization of the Emergency Room and Emergency Medicine, the paths and procedures that involve us, something we have already started in recent months, with the collaboration also of the other operating units and services of the Company and the Ausl of Ferrara which I in turn thank for their precious collaboration. We have a very large structure that we are updating to improve the reception of patients and relatives as well as the treatment pathways, developing complex functions such as advanced triage, fast track, brief intensive observation. We will not forget the training and tutoring of the youngest”.