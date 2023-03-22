MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel GmbH

dr Csaba Losonc is the founder and director of the medical care center MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. The well-known specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery, together with his team, helps people to lead a pain-free life. For this, the health experts rely on a holistic treatment that is based on the individual needs of the patient.

The hips pinch, the back hurts and the shoulder is clumsy – chronic complaints are associated with great challenges for those affected. The pain accompanies everyday life and can at best be temporarily anesthetized. However, the cause as such remains untreated. This is accompanied by an enormous everyday burden that can negatively affect the lives of those affected. Osteoarthritis is one of these conditions. Patients suffer from pain, tension and permanent inflammation. Mostly restricted mobility also noticeably reduces the quality of life of many of those affected. In many cases, an operation is therefore recommended, which is said to promise relief. But that this is not always necessary, Dr. Csaba Losonc. “In Germany, operations are often performed even though other procedures would have a similar or even significantly better effectiveness for patients,” says the expert. He is a specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery as well as the founder and director of the medical care center MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel and therefore has a great deal of expertise. In the following, he therefore revealed which therapeutic measures are preferred to surgery, especially in the case of arthrosis, and what those affected should know about them.

Hyaluron as a classic treatment method for arthrosis

In the past, hyaluronic acid was almost exclusively injected to treat arthrosis. This gel is intended to nourish the articular cartilage in a targeted manner and renew its lubricity. As a standard measure for the treatment of osteoarthritis, this procedure was even included in the treatment guidelines. Nevertheless, the hyaluron therapy procedure was not accepted by the statutory health insurance companies as an alternative to surgery. That still surprises many medical professionals today. Finally, the temporary treatment has been used successfully to date. In recent years, however, there has been a significant improvement in the treatment methods for arthrosis.

Autologous plasma therapy as an alternative to surgery

In addition to the injection of hyaluronic acid as a lubricant for the articular cartilage, the focus is also on self-plasma therapy. The plasma is intended to serve as the body’s own remedy and thus nourish the cartilage and stimulate the growth factors. Ideally, thanks to the treatment, the cartilage tissue is finally able to regenerate itself.

During this procedure, around 15 milliliters of blood is taken from the patient’s arm vein and centrifuged. The protective factors in the blood taken are then injected into the patient’s knee. Treatment should be repeated in three to five sessions over several months or years for best results.

Modern and effective – stem cell therapy

A popular and effective treatment option for osteoarthritis today is what is known as stem cell therapy. It is comparatively new and is intended to turn back time in the diseased joints: under local anesthetic, around 30 milliliters of abdominal fat are removed from the left and right half of the patient’s body using a syringe. The abdominal fat is then prepared, resulting in the formation of up to three million endogenous stem cells. These are capable of transforming into any other cell. This is what makes stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis so promising. As part of a large meta-analysis and other studies, it was also found that the modern treatment is superior to all other methods. Stem cell therapy is currently the best therapy for osteoarthritis.

Exploit the healing power of various procedures

Osteoarthritis can be graphically compared to a garden: the cartilage is a blooming meadow over which countless people walk every day. Over time, a path forms on the green – the cartilage disappears. Now, however, a gardener begins to carefully water and care for the polluted garden. This corresponds to the treatment with hyaluronic acid. If the gardener fertilizes the soil and then mobilizes the existing grass seeds, the grass grows back – which is similar to self-plasma therapy. In stem cell therapy, new grass seeds are also sown in a targeted manner. The meadow soon pulsates with life again.

It is recommended for arthrosis patients, regardless of the procedures used, to rely on individual muscle building and training therapy. Electrotherapy has also proven itself many times over in the treatment of arthrosis. It ensures improved blood circulation and functionality of the muscles. In combination with these therapy methods, an operation can be prevented. After all, osteoarthritis is often operated on in Germany, although this would often not be necessary due to the available treatment options.

