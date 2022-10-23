The health pills of the doctor Danilo Centrellasurgeon specializing in urology and andrology and director of the complex structure of Verbano Cusio Ossola, talks about one of the most painful and often little known pathologies for women: endometriosis that afflicts at least 3 million women in Italy.

Think that there is a term, which is widely used, to define a person’s character state and it is hysteria: this subject is hysterical. Hysteria derives from the Greek word hysteron which means uterus, because, in the past, it was thought, in an inadequate way, that all the problems of the woman were determined by the uterus. Hence, a system of medicine that blamed the woman.

Even Hippocrates, in the fourth century BC, had described the pathologies of pelvic pain in women and said that the solution was to get married early and have many children because endometriosis is a very widespread disease in the world: just think that from 10 to 12% of women of childbearing age and young women aged 25 to 35 suffer from endometriosis and this has an extremely important social impact.

But what is endometriosis?

The endometrium is a part of the uterus, a layer of the uterus, which is spongy, and which acts under the stimulus of estrogen and progesterone, to adapt to accommodate the embryo, therefore a kind of sponge under the stimulus of estrogen. If fertilization does not take place, the implantation of the uterus does not take place, the menstrual cycle occurs with the elimination of this layer of tissue.

Good. There are situations, very very frequent in women, in which the endometrium layer, this particular layer of fabric, it is also found in other areas: of the pelvis, in the ovaries, in the fallopian tubes, in the bladder, in the intestine, inside the peritoneum of the pelvis. The problem is that this layer always acts under the stimulus of the testerone, so there are various phases: from the follicular phase, to the proliferative phase, to the menstrual or desquamative phase which, however, cannot be eliminated on the outside, so a reaction is created inflammatory within the body of women who gives a pain of a gravitational or stabbing type, especially in the premenstrual period and during menstruation in young women. Hence terms such as dyschezia for pain during defecation, dysmenorrhea for pain during menstrual activities, or dyspareunia during sexual activity have been coined.

Think that in Italy more or less 3 million women suffer from it and in Europe 14 million in the world 58 million. It is an important social problem and above all it greatly influences a woman’s work, sexual activity, fertility activities. 40% of women who are unable to have children suffer from endometriosis.

Why do we talk about it? because it is very important. The woman feels that pain during the menstrual cycle is a physiological thing and therefore she only takes painkillers instead early diagnosis is very important because there is a therapy, both medical with estrogenic, estrogen and progestin drugs, or with surgical therapy to remove these foci outside the uterine cavity with minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopy that they certainly solve the situation, they greatly improve the quality of social life of women.

It is very important, because the sooner we act, the sooner we act both on the quality of life, but above all on the fertility of women. Know that it is currently between 6 and 7 years from when the symptoms begin to when the young woman requests help. This is a very important period that must be avoided because the earlier the diagnosis is made, the sooner the patient can be helped