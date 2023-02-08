TREVISO – New head physician of the Ca’ Foncello emergency room in Treviso, doctor enters service on 15 February Enrico Bernardi. Born in 1965, graduated in medicine and surgery in 1991 and specialized in Internal Medicine, emergency address, in 1996 at the University of Padua, Bernardi then also obtained the specialization in Radiodiagnostics in 2006 at the University of Ferrara and a doctorate in Diagnosis and therapeutic management of venous and arterial diseases at the University of Amsterdam.

Before arriving in 2007, as Head of the Emergency Department, in what was the Ulss 7 company in Pieve di Soligo, Dr. Bernardi held the role of medical director of the Emergency Department for about ten years Hospitaller of Padua. In Ulss 2 “Marca trevigiana”, District Pieve, he has held the role of director of the Critical Area Department from 2018 and, from 2019, also the role of acting substitute of the director of the Treviso Emergency Department. «To Dr. Bernardi, who has been dedicating his commitment to our company for years, accepting the challenges that a constantly evolving healthcare requires, I extend my heartfelt thanks – comments the general manager, Dr. Francesco Benazzi -. Aware of the difficulties that a front-line department such as the Emergency Room encounters, I am sure that Dr. Bernardi’s wealth of experience, competence and professionalism will be a guarantee of further improvement of the services offered”.

