Dr. Hamid Ghalib and Dr. Youssef Ghalib-Frangie Fiol: Inspiring Generations of Doctors in Puerto Rico

His contribution to medicine and Puerto Rican society is an inspiring example for current and future generations of doctors.

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

October 08, 2023

The history of the doctors Hamid Ghalib and Youssef Ghalib-Frangie Fiol is a moving testimony of dedication, passion, and commitment to medicine and the Puerto Rican community. Their legacy is so vast and significant that it deserves a deeper exploration of the individual and joint contributions they have made to Puerto Rican medical thought, as well as their influence on the community and society in general.

Dr. Hamid Ghalib: a poet with his heart in gastroenterology

Dr. Hamid Ghalib is a highly respected figure in Puerto Rico. His scientific and research career of more than half a century has left an indelible mark in the field of medicine and especially, in gastroenterology.

However, his other facet is guided by the love of poetry and literature, which has turned him into a doctor who not only heals bodies but also enriches souls. His art is a reflection of humanism and commitment to social justice, addressing issues such as unethical medical experimentation carried out in Puerto Rico in the 20th century.

Tireless work to not forget the infamous medical history of Puerto Rico

One of the most notable aspects of the work of Dr. Hamid Ghalib is his tireless effort to unearth the truth behind dark events in the medical history of Puerto Rico. He has dedicated time and energy to remembering “forgotten” figures such as Pedro Aponte, who unveiled the infamous letter written by Cornelius P. Rhoads in 1931 against the “Puerto Rican race.”

Rhoads, in his letter full of hate and contempt towards Puerto Ricans, revealed the horrible reality of the unethical medical experimentation to which they were subjected. Dr. Ghalib has been a passionate advocate for bringing justice and ensuring that these events are not forgotten or repeated in the future.

The involvement of the Rockefeller Foundation in these dark episodes has also been the subject of scrutiny by Dr. Ghalib. His concern about this institution’s denial of knowledge and his insistence on regarding Rhoads’ letter as a “joke” highlights his commitment to truth and justice.

Contemporary challenges

The gastroenterologist does not stop at reporting past events; he has also pointed out contemporary challenges in the history of medicine in Puerto Rico. Such as experimentation with contraceptives and the spread of diseases such as hepatitis C due to the sharing of needles. Allegations that have left deep scars on the Puerto Rican population and have opened debates so great that they are now part of the public health agenda on the Island.

Despite always reviewing the dark chapters of the history of medicine in Puerto Rico, Dr. Hamid Ghalib looks to the future with hope and optimism. Now, he highlights the crucial role of Puerto Rican youth in the change and revitalization of democracy. He insists that the political and social participation of young people is a source of inspiration for him and believes that the self-esteem they have developed is a valuable asset for the future of Puerto Rico.

Dr. Youssef Galib-Frangie Fiol: a son of medicine

Dr. Youssef Ghalib-Frangie Fiol, followed in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Hamid Ghalib and has currently assumed the presidency of the Medical Faculty of the Hospital de la Concepción a few months ago. His meticulous approach to medicine has turned him into a kind of medical detective, tirelessly searching for answers to the health challenges his patients face.

Furthermore, one of the most admirable facets is his commitment to teaching. As a member of the group of professors of the Residency program of Internal Medicine, she shares a wealth of knowledge and experience every day with younger generations of Puerto Rican doctors.

Always committed to medical well-being

Dr. Youssef Ghalib-Frangie Fiol has also stood out for his strong commitment to improving the working conditions of doctors in Puerto Rico and retaining medical talent on the Island. In fact, he advocated for the four percent cap legislation on contributions as a success and crucial aspect of ensuring fair working conditions for doctors in Puerto Rico. In addition, he has strongly defended the importance of ensuring the supply of future specialists and subspecialists through residency programs as well as providing legal protection to doctors from the courts.

In his agenda at the helm of the Association of Physicians, the internist established the Hall of Fame of Puerto Rican Medicine along with other doctors and the company Brios Network. An effort to recognize and exalt illustrious figures and emblematic health institutions in Puerto Rico, honoring those who made the development of contemporary medicine where he is a protagonist.

Loving art runs in the family at the Galibs

On the other hand, Dr. Ghalib-Frangie Fiol also shares a passion for music and has founded a band called The Come Backs, proving that medicine and art can coexist in harmony just as his father has done through poetry.

Without a doubt, this is a father-son story that could inspire hundreds but in short, Hamid Ghalib and Youssef Ghalib-Frangie Fiol are two exemplary Puerto Rican doctors who have dedicated their lives to medicine, poetry, the preservation of history, and community service from different areas. Their individual legacy is great as we have mentioned before, but without a doubt, their legacy with the surname Ghalib will endure as a beacon of commitment and humanity in the sciences and medicine of Puerto Rico, reminding us of the importance of passion as food for the soul, of that love for medicine that transcends generations in the same family, and ultimately, the tireless search for a better future.