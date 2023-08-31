Dr. Mariela Villar Presents the Importance of Interdisciplinary Work in Pregnancy at La Sabana University in Colombia

Dr. Mariela Villar, founder and director of Embarazo Activo, was recently invited to give a talk at the prestigious University of La Sabana in Colombia. Dr. Henry León, a professor at the university, extended the invitation to Dr. Villar, recognizing her expertise in the field.

The talk took place in Chía, Cundinamarca, and was attended by 90 students from the gynecology course of the Medicine career. Dr. Villar’s presentation provided both theoretical knowledge and practical exercises on the importance of interdisciplinary work in health and physical exercise.

The objective of the talk was to emphasize the significance of maintaining an active pregnancy and postpartum period. Dr. Villar highlighted the numerous endorsements and scientific evidence supporting the benefits of exercise during pregnancy. The students were highly engaged and eager to learn more about the topic.

This event marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between Embarazo Activo and the University of La Sabana. Future training sessions and extensive studies for health and fitness professionals are being planned in partnership with the university.

Embarazo Activo is a company that has been providing services for pregnant women and recent mothers for 20 years. They offer physical exercise classes, informative talks, and professional training, both in-person and online. The company aims for expansion through corporate licenses for fitness and health centers.

For more information on Active Pregnancy and the services provided by Embarazo Activo, please visit their website at www.EmbarazoActivo.com.

