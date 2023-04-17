Home » dr med Heidrun M. Thaiss is the new head of the BZgA
Health

dr med Heidrun M. Thaiss is the new head of the BZgA

by admin

In the last three decades, under the leadership of Prof. Elisabeth Pott, the BZgA has developed into a modern public health authority that is recognized and visible. I would like to sincerely thank Prof. Pott for this. With her 30 years of successful commitment, Prof. Pott was a stroke of luck for the BZgA.” State Secretary Stroppe added: “I am pleased that we have Dr. Thaiss for the challenges that arise today in prevention and health promotion, as head of the BZgA. The Prevention Act brings new and important tasks to the BZgA.

