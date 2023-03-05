Dr. with. Joachim Ahlers

Top performers such as entrepreneurs, the self-employed and athletes depend on their health and therefore often worry that their bodies could no longer cope with the daily stresses. dr medical Joachim Ahlers, MMA, passionate general practitioner and expert in integrative medicine and micronutrient therapy, represents the concept of the personal physician as DrAhlers and helps his patients, including well-known athletes, CEOs and entrepreneurs, world champions or former men’s health models, to overcome such worries. In the following he told us how he proceeds in detail and what his expertise is based on.

Prevention is an important factor for self-determined health management. In order to exploit the full potential of the body and to maintain well-being over the long term, a thorough analysis is essential. A laboratory analysis enables a precise examination of the body and can reveal deficiencies in the nutrient supply or heavy metal pollution. Precise measurements can then be used to react in a targeted manner. The strength of conventional medicine lies in the precise examination of the human body. On the other hand, in the development of effective therapies, alternative medicine can play out its advantages – especially with regard to prevention. “Both areas have their own strengths – that’s why you shouldn’t limit yourself to just one of the specialist areas,” emphasizes Dr. medical Joachim Ahlers, MMA.

“Integrative medicine uses the advantages of conventional and natural medicine – and thus combines the strengths of both areas. We use this every day and achieve outstanding results,” adds the expert for integrative medicine and micronutrient therapy. dr Joachim Ahlers, MMA, is a conventional doctor with extensive knowledge in the field of micronutrient diagnostics and therapy. He sees himself as a bridge builder between the various specialist areas and sees it as his task to expand the frontiers of medicine. After his career in various European institutions, he founded his own practice in Zurich and, as DrAhlers, looks after his patients from all over the world, including Dubai and the Caymen Islands, with his detailed knowledge and comprehensive laboratory analyses.

In short: Dr. medical Joachim Ahlers about his offer, the details of his treatments and the basics of his expertise

Welcome dr. medical Joachim Ahlers. Not everyone can imagine what the term integrative medicine means. What is your medical approach?

I am a specialist in general internal medicine with my own practice on Lake Zurich. I was originally known nationally as DrJoa, but have since rebranded to DrAhlers. Although I am trained in conventional medicine, I also use the knowledge of natural medicine and alternative healing methods, especially in the form of micronutrient therapy. Our therapies are targeted, state-of-the-art and largely evidence-based. We also work with other doctors to offer holistic treatment.

What exactly can your patients expect from their treatment?

We rely on comprehensive diagnostics, which is supported by detailed laboratory analyses. These include stool, urine and drinking water samples as well as swabs. Many of our patients have already sought help from various academic doctors and see us as their last chance. However, we always emphasize that we are not “miracle healers” – but we can still do something. We focus primarily on those areas that are neglected in conventional medicine and take our diagnostics one step further in order to offer better treatment options. As a specialist in general internal medicine and conventional medicine, I have the necessary knowledge to close these gaps.

DrAhlers on the origin of his expertise

Where does your expertise in all these medical fields come from?

My extensive medical experience, my Master of Medical Administration and my continuing education make me an experienced and competent physician. Having worked in renowned medical centers and in various countries, I have a wide range of medical knowledge and skills to draw from. In addition, I was able to gain experience in the field of emergency medicine as an emergency doctor for the Zurich cantonal police and for another emergency practice. I currently do over 30 hours a week in emergency medicine and still manage to continue my education. I was able to deepen my knowledge in the field of micronutrient diagnostics and micronutrient therapy through numerous further training courses and my active membership in professional societies. Finally, my network of personal contacts with the most experienced users worldwide is another important aspect of my competence in this area.

Despite my high workload, I always try to get to the next higher level and strive for causal therapeutic approaches. My patients therefore benefit from my comprehensive expertise in numerous specialist areas – the successes speak for themselves.

