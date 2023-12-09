Dr. Noel González Jiménez: Pioneering Heart Transplants in Cuba

On December 9, 1985, a historic medical milestone was achieved in Cuba as a multidisciplinary team from the “Hermanos Ameijeiras” Surgical Clinical Teaching Hospital, led by Professor Dr. C. Noel González Jiménez, performed the first heart transplant in the country. The recipient of this groundbreaking surgery was 38-year-old Jorge Hernández Ocaña, who was hospitalized with heart failure and facing imminent danger to his life.

Under the direction of Professor Noel Gonzalez Jimenez, who served as the main surgeon in the extraction and implantation of the heart, the team included surgeons Virgilio Camacho Duvergel, Félix Duarte Castañeda, anesthesiologist Antonio Cabrera Prats, cardiologist Elba Garzón Rodríguez, and nurses Marta Corpión Pacheco, Jorge Tápanes Morejón, and Carmen Delgado Verea, among other specialists.

González Jiménez, considered the pioneer of intrathoracic transplants in Cuba, went on to lead the first six heart transplants in the country and played a crucial role in over 50% of all heart transplants in Cuba, as well as in multiple transplants in Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

As a visionary leader, he also prioritized the training and development of new professionals, understanding that this was essential for the lasting success and consolidation of the hospital’s transplant service. Many professionals were trained under his guidance, ensuring a legacy of expertise for future generations.

This historic achievement in Cuban medicine continues to inspire and pave the way for advancements in the field of organ transplantation. (With information from Infomed)

