Dr Nowzaradan Diet: Here’s What Patients Eat at The Limit Screw for Weight Loss

Vite al Limite continues to enjoy great success, as does the diet that Nowzaradan’s patients follow before arriving at gastric by pass.

Many many years have passed since the moment in which Lives at the Limit it took shape on American and Italian television channels. Telling the stories of patients asking for help a Nowzaradan have provided many food for thought.

We refer to desperate clinical cases, made difficult by excessive weight and extreme obesity which were then treated by Nowzaradan, giving them a second chance. A path that in the program ends with the bypass surgery but that begins with a long and strict diet.

Nowzaradan diet

The stories told by the program of Lives at the Limit they have left the public speechless, because they have discovered a face of obesity that goes beyond food. Protagonists who have developed an addiction to food due to severe traumas experienced, but also former drug addicts who have found a refuge in this anyway.

The first part of the path taken by the patients turns out to be among the most difficult, during which some of them even decide to give up because they are exasperated. A farewell determined by the resistance that comes from food addictionin contrast to the diet provided by Nowzaradan which gradually promotes weight loss with the aim of reaching the ideal weight established for the by pass gastrico and enter the second stage of that process.

Also, the one particular diet that falls under slimming path recommended by Nowzaradan it can also be followed by those who are not suffering from severe obesity, but simply want to get back in shape.

How is Dr. Vite al Limite’s diet structured?

The diet proposed by Nowzaradan, therefore, is articulated in a rich and varied way in an attempt to go against the needs of the person. Furthermore, it is a diet that can provide everything a person needs on a daily basis. Here is the menu for a good and rich diet created by Nowazaradan:

Breakfast → low-fat yogurt and 200 grams of skimmed milk

→ low-fat yogurt and 200 grams of skimmed milk Snack → an egg or 50 grams of bresaola

→ an egg or 50 grams of bresaola Lunch → prefer lean meats such as chicken breast, turkey, lean veal. All for a portion of about 100 grams, without changing the quantity, even fish is fine

→ prefer lean meats such as chicken breast, turkey, lean veal. All for a portion of about 100 grams, without changing the quantity, even fish is fine Cena → bet everything on starchy vegetables, together with hard-boiled eggs and a mix of white meat.

With this diet it is possible to lose up to 2 kilos a week, as the caloric intake studied varies from 1200 to 800 calories per day. Furthermore, this diet in the slimming path of Vite al Limite patients who have already successfully used it, and therefore also recommended by them.

