Dr. Nowzaradan’s Highly Restrictive Diet: The Secret to Losing 15 Kilos in a Month

Health

by admin
Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet has been making headlines lately for its impressive results. Patients on his diet are reportedly losing up to 15 kilos in just one month. But what exactly does this diet consist of? And which foods are strictly forbidden?

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, the star of the popular TV show “Lives on the Edge,” has become famous for his tough approach to weight loss. The show follows individuals who weigh around 300 kilos and are looking to make a change in their lives. With Dr. Nowzaradan’s guidance, they undergo a year-long journey of dieting and sometimes psychological support, leading to significant weight loss and the opportunity for gastric bypass surgery.

The diet prescribed by Dr. Nowzaradan is highly restricted, consisting of around 1200 calories per day. This is a drastic change for his patients, who are used to consuming around 5000 calories a day. The diet involves only three meals a day, as opposed to the standard five, and limited physical exercise, such as short walks.

One of the biggest challenges for Dr. Nowzaradan’s patients is controlling their eating habits. Many of them have developed an addiction to junk food and struggle with portion control. The doctor’s diet helps them overcome this obstacle and adopt healthier eating habits.

So what exactly does the diet consist of? According to Dr. Nowzaradan, carbohydrates are strictly forbidden. This means no pasta, bread, or starchy vegetables like potatoes and legumes. Instead, patients are encouraged to focus on non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, spinach, tomatoes, peppers, turnips, and green leafy vegetables.

Protein is an important component of the diet, and patients are allowed to consume 140 grams of lightly seasoned meat per day. Fish is also acceptable, but fatty fish like sardines and salmon are to be avoided. For breakfast, a low-fat yogurt, coffee, and 200 ml of skimmed milk are recommended. Lunch and dinner can consist of an omelette or a slice of wholemeal bread with bresaola, or a hard-boiled egg and lean white meat with vegetables.

While the diet may seem restrictive, it has proven to be effective for Dr. Nowzaradan’s patients. By cutting out carbohydrates and focusing on lean protein and non-starchy vegetables, they are able to achieve remarkable weight loss results.

Dr. Nowzaradan’s approach to weight loss may not always be friendly, but there’s no denying that he knows how to get results. His strict diet plan has helped countless individuals shed kilos and regain control of their lives. As his patients continue to achieve their weight loss goals, his reputation as one of the most renowned doctors in the field of weight loss only continues to grow.

