Dr. Petitti leaves office, his children: “Dad is not well”

Valchiusa

Doctor Andrea Petitti, from Vico (Valchiusa), 61 years of age, general practitioner for over thirty years with specialization in dermatology, in the Municipalities of the upper Valchiusella, will retire from Thursday 1 June.

Due to health problems for some time he could no longer follow his patients, being replaced in the position by other colleagues. In the valley there was already talk of his forthcoming retirement.

The news has now been made official by his children, Martina and Piet…