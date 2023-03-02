The doctor has suddenly passed away Giorgio Ragni, head of the Medicine department of the Oglio-Po hospital. He was 61 years old. Resident in Parma, he had been battling an illness for some time; but his death came unexpectedly: Tuesday, the day before he lost his life, he was in fact regularly at work in the hospital. Ragni had been managing the department since 2014: together with the other operators, he had therefore been on the front line during the Covid emergency. Previously he had headed the Medicine of the Arag hospital…