Dr. Ragni, head of Medicine at the Oglio Po, has died

Dr. Ragni, head of Medicine at the Oglio Po, has died

The doctor has suddenly passed away Giorgio Ragni, head of the Medicine department of the Oglio-Po hospital. He was 61 years old. Resident in Parma, he had been battling an illness for some time; but his death came unexpectedly: Tuesday, the day before he lost his life, he was in fact regularly at work in the hospital. Ragni had been managing the department since 2014: together with the other operators, he had therefore been on the front line during the Covid emergency. Previously he had headed the Medicine of the Arag hospital…

