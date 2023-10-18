Dr. Silvia Pérez Fernández Appointed Director of Hospital Care in Vigo Health Area

Dr. Silvia Pérez Fernández Appointed as Director of Hospital Care in Vigo

Vigo, Galicia – Dr. Silvia Pérez Fernández, the section head of the Chronic and Pluripathological Patients Unit of the Internal Medicine service, has been appointed as the provisional director of Hospital Care in the Health Area of ​​Vigo. This decision comes after the resignation of the previous director, Rosa Martínez Rolán.

Dr. Pérez Fernández holds a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Santiago de Compostela, specializing in Internal Medicine. She has had a distinguished professional career, primarily at the Vigo University Hospital Complex – Hospital Xeral-Cíes, Nicolás Peña, and Álvaro Cunqueiro. Additionally, Dr. Pérez Fernández has served as the head of the Internal Medicine section at the Hospital Comarcal do Salnés.

Throughout her career, Dr. Pérez Fernández has demonstrated a keen interest in the care of chronic and multi-pathological patients. As a tutor for resident doctors in Cunqueiro, she has played a crucial role in the training and development of medical professionals. Dr. Pérez Fernández has also furthered her education with various courses and master’s degrees, with a particular focus on Clinical Management, Medical, and Care Management.

The Galician Health Service has expressed confidence in Dr. Pérez Fernández, emphasizing her extensive experience and expertise in both clinical and administrative aspects of healthcare. The appointment of Dr. Pérez Fernández as the director of Hospital Care in Vigo is expected to bring new insights and improvements to the provision of healthcare services in the region.

Dr. Pérez Fernández will assume her new role as a provisional director with immediate effect. The Galician Health Service is optimistic that her leadership will positively impact both patients and staff within the Health Area of ​​Vigo.