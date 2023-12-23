Dr. Vicente Mera: the expert in anti-aging

Dr. Vicente Mera, the head of Internal Medicine and Anti-Aging at SHA Wellness Clinic, is one of the most well-respected doctors in the field of anti-aging. With 30 years of experience and multiple recognitions, he is considered a privileged mind when it comes to designing a global plan for well-being.

In a recent interview, Dr. Mera shared his insights on aging and what individuals can do to age in a healthy and harmonious way. He emphasized that lifestyle plays a significant role in aging, with non-inherited aspects being twice as important as genetic inheritance.

Dr. Mera highlighted the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and sleep in the aging process. He advised that the quantity of food consumed is more important than the quality, and recommended a frugal approach to eating. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of regular exercise, even if it’s just 15 minutes a day, and the positive impact it has on stress management and sleep.

Stress was another key topic of discussion, with Dr. Mera pointing out the harmful effects of chronic stress on immunity and overall health. He recommended managing emotions and incorporating techniques such as yoga, tai chi, and mindfulness to reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

Finally, Dr. Mera stressed the importance of sleep and the role it plays in brain cleansing and overall health. He cautioned against late-night eating and highlighted the detrimental effects of stimulants, alcohol, and sedatives on sleep quality.

Overall, Dr. Vicente Mera’s approach to anti-aging is focused on natural and holistic practices that prioritize overall well-being and quality of life. His expertise and practical advice make him a valuable resource in the pursuit of healthy aging.