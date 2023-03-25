Home Health DRAEGER MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. – INFINITY CENTRAL STATION
DRAEGER MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. – INFINITY CENTRAL STATION

Manufacturer: DRAEGER MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Device: INFINITY CENTRAL STATION
Infinity® CentralStation, software versions VG3.0.1 and lower only Infinity® M300/M300+, software versions VG 2.4 and lower

Type: MD
Action: SAFETY INFORMATION
Reference number: 307622
Date of receipt: March 17, 2023
Directory number (BD/RMD) of the device: 45845

