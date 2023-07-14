Draft DigiG – Digital Law provides good approaches for digitization push

Berlin – The draft bill now available for a law to accelerate the digitization of the healthcare system (Digital-Gesetz – DigiG) provides good approaches to significantly advance digitization in the healthcare system. We, the substitute health insurers, expressly support the intended introduction of an objection solution (“opt-out”) for the electronic patient file (ePA) and the mandatory introduction of electronic prescriptions (e-prescriptions) from January 1, 2024. “It is good that the law is particularly looks at the further development of the ePA. The planned measures are largely suitable for giving the application, which is currently still bogging down, the urgently needed boost in use,” says Jörg Meyers-Middendorf, representative of the board of the Verband derersatzkassen e. V. (vdek).

ePA: Automated filling with structured data positive

In addition to the opt-out solution, it should be particularly mentioned that the filling of the ePA with structured data should be largely automated for the service providers, starting with digital medication management, followed by the electronic patient summary (ePKA) and laboratory data. “This is the right way to show the insured the added value of the ePA and to bring it into widespread use,” says Meyers-Middendorf.

It is also good that as a boost for the e-prescription, the health insurance companies should be given the opportunity to integrate the retrieval of e-prescriptions into their own apps in addition to the Gematik e-prescription app.

It is now crucial that the legislature quickly initiates the new regulations. “The focus must remain on user-friendliness. Only if the digital features are easy to use do they bring real added value for the insured and service providers. This is the prerequisite for ePA and Co to arrive in the supply.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

