Draft dl, end of isolation for Covid positives

Draft dl, end of isolation for Covid positives – Medicine

The obligation to isolate people who have tested positive for Covid has ceased and it will be possible to leave the house and go to work even with the disease in progress.
In the draft of the Omnibus provision which also contains the rules on the criminal trial and which enters the Council of Ministers, article 10 ter of the decree law 52 of 2021 is abolished, which provided for the prohibition of mobility from one’s home or abode until the assessment of healing. It will therefore be possible to leave the house even with Covid positivity. To date, the obligation of isolation was set at 5 days, starting from the positive swab or from the onset of symptoms. Self-surveillance for contacts with positive people also ceases, with the obligation to wear FFP2 masks, indoors or in the presence of gatherings. The indication for Regions and autonomous Provinces to communicate data on infections to the ministry and ISS on a daily basis also ceases: instead they will be communicated “with periodicity established by provision of the general management of the Ministry of Health“.

