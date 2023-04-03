In view of the increasing number of older, chronically ill and multiply ill patients, we must focus more on prevention and rehabilitation. In addition, insured persons should receive the right aids – including incontinence aids and compression stockings as well as shoe inserts, prostheses and orthoses, including wheelchairs and hearing aids – in order to be able to cope with their everyday life as independently as possible despite their limitations. That is why we ensure a good and up-to-date supply of medicines and aids. The draft law passed today combines measures to further develop the quality and transparency of the provision of medical aids with an upgrading of the position of physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and podiatrists in the healthcare system. In doing so, we are proceeding with a sense of proportion and will review the additional leeway in the remuneration for providers of medicinal products after three years and test the introduction of the ‘blank regulation’ in pilot projects.