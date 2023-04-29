“Dragged into the elevator, I tried to escape and he beat me”

Hours of brutality in the same little gardens in Piazza Luigi Di Savoia, in Milan, which should see children playing on slides and swings, and which instead, day and night, are a meeting place for disbanded people of all types and nationalities. Here, at 2.30 on Thursday, a 36-year-old Moroccan woman suffered her first violence by a compatriot she met by chance. And from here begins his dramatic story.

Alone at the station The Railway police delicately collects and takes care of the memories of the victim still in shock less than ten hours after the rape. It is an indispensable act for the investigations of the public prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo who in a few hours arrive at the identification and arrest of the rapist, a result made possible by the Code Red protocol for the protection of victims perfected in the department headed by the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella. The woman says she arrived in Milan ten days earlier from Norwaywhere her family lives, of having been a guest of friends who, late on Wednesday evening, had no qualms about leaving her alone in the station waiting for her to leave the 6 o’clock train to Paris.

"He was friendly, then he grabbed me" "My uncle lives in France and would have helped me return to Morocco," he says in the minutes. Don't imagine that at 1.30 the station closes. Exits and stops in Piazza Luigi di Savoia, to the right of the station. «At 2.30 I was approached by one of my compatriots (…) I chatted with him for a few minutes and I confided in him that I was going to France». The man, Fadil M., does not miss the opportunity to give her confidence and set her trap. «He replied that he too would go to France». What until then seemed like a friendly conversation turns into the beginning of a nightmare: «He grabbed my right hand and dragged me into the gardens». The rest are the horrible details of the first of the violence that will continue for half an hour until she passes out. Her compatriot takes care of making her go back to hell by trying to rape her again, "without succeeding because I was resisting". She's not finished. At 5.07.10 the surveillance cameras filmed the man who dragged her by the hand and, 17 seconds later, the two in front of the lifts on the ground floor. «He took me inside the station and, once they reached the hall adjacent to the lift, on the right side, he attacked me again, trying to kiss me on the mouth and neck and to have a sexual act with me».

Kicks and slaps She tries to break free with the strength of desperation, to tame her he delivers “two kicks to the left side” and pulls her “into the elevator still trying to force me to have sex.” An angry and merciless beast. It is at that moment that the 36-year-old tries to find help by doing the only thing that made sense to do in that metal prison: she tries to sound the alarm, but she can’t. He blocks her: “He headbutted me in the nose and slapped me and I fell”she says through tears. The camera inside the cabin records everything confirming every single detail of the blows and humiliations that the woman reports and provides decisive elements that will lead to the arrest of the Moroccan. “I started screaming and crying,” she says again, saying that she, she doesn’t know exactly how, but someone came to help her. In reality, the images place in this moment the attempted violence that she says she suffered in the hall before being dragged into the lift, the shock may betray her memory. Now the 26 year old she decides to run away and finally there are those who notice that woman who is on the ground like a rag, and call the police.

