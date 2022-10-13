Clizia Incorvia and her partner Paolo Ciavarro went through a dramatic moment when they feared for their son’s health. Moments of panic linked to little Paolo’s serious health problems: this is what happened.

Moments of fear for the health of little Gabriele

The love story between Clizia Incorvia e Paolo Ciavarro was born under the cameras of the Big Brother Vip. Their love blossomed slowly, between kisses and caresses, under the judging eye of the whole of Italy. Few believed in their love, but in the time they spent outside the most spied house in Italy they proved how true it was.

The two have built such a strong relationship that today they have become parents of a beautiful one bambinonamed Gabriele. The little one, however, unfortunately in the last few days has been very ill. The couple he feared the worst and lived dramatic moments. Let’s see what exactly happened and what they said about that terrible moment.

Because of the pandemic from Covid, Clizia and Paolo they had to face several moments of concern for their health. During pregnancy, Clizia tested positive. The discovery that he had contracted the virus made both of them very worried, who feared for the health of their baby on the way.

Fortunately, however, things went for the best: Clizia was quite well and the pregnancy went well. Little Gabriele, in fact, was born in perfect health.

In recent days, unfortunately, an equally alarming situation has re-emerged: the pair was again positive at Covid and, unfortunately, it has also infected little Gabrielewhich is only a few months old.

Clearly their biggest concern was the baby’s health, and they feared he still didn’t have the antibodies needed to fight the virus. In addition, Gabriele has contracted Covid in rather heavy formwhich led to it having important symptoms like a high fever.

This explains why lately Clizia has been absent from social networks and why Clizia was absent sui sociallater explaining that the reason was the health of Gabriele.

The family, now healthy, told about Instagram the dramatic moments during which they feared for the health of their baby just a few months old. These are the words:

“I didn’t write to not worry you but even little Gabri had contracted Covid with a high fever, etc. Now the worst is over. They have been busy days. Parents will understand. But it’s all over. Grateful “.