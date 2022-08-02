Guenda Goria experienced a real tragedy, after accusing a malaise she was rushed to hospital for internal bleeding and the diagnosis traumatized her.

They did worry about the health condition of the ex gieffina Guenda Goria, daughter of Maria Teresa Ruta and Amedeo Goriathe young woman he had some really nightmarish moments when she experienced severe abdominal pain that forced her to call for help, later bleeding, the cost to the hospital and the emergency operation where it was found a dramatic situation.

The young woman has decided to share this terrifying experience with her community which has become very numerous after her successful participation in Big Brother Vip which has led her to be much loved by the public, for this reason many have worried about her condition of health, so right Guenda has decided to confess what happened which has left everyone in salt.

Guenda Goria, the illness and the rush to the hospital

A truly frightening situation that Guenda Goria experienced a short time ago, the young woman therefore decided to keep her followers updated on her health conditions, so she says that after having had a sudden malaise she was forced to ask for help and call 118 immediately, once in the hospital she was hospitalized, exactly at the Mangiagalli clinic in Milan.

From the diagnosis of the doctors, Goria discovered that she had had an ectopic pregnancya really painful situation, together with her partner Mirko Cangitano they are trying to have a child, but in the days before the malaise she had not had any symptoms of being pregnant, but the situation has deteriorated.

The same tells of the terrible pain and loss of consciousness that made her collapse to the ground, moreover the diagnosis was really devastating, so she says, “Hi friends, I would like to reassure all of you but that’s not the case. In practice, I had a gynecological examination and I had an ectopic pregnancy that got attached to the tubes, so it is not in the right place and they tell me that I have to operate urgently “.

A note of deep pain emerges from his words, then he continues, “Not this bleeding is also internal so I also have blood in my abdomen and you have to understand what to do because this pregnancy is attached to the fallopian tubes and there is a risk that they will want to remove a tuba. I’m a bit traumatized, I tell you the truth “.

A frightening situation that is making the woman live a real nightmaremeanwhile, comrade Mirko thanked everyone for the affection and great support they are sending with so many messages of closeness, in the meantime states that they are not yet sure how things will go.

A truly painful situation that we hope can be resolved in the best possible way. Even if the trauma is really profound.