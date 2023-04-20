Home » Drama on a Loop: Why Some People Are Attracted to Drama
Health

Drama on a Loop: Why Some People Are Attracted to Drama

by admin
Drama on a Loop: Why Some People Are Attracted to Drama

While some lead a balanced, unexcited life, others experience an emotional meltdown almost every day. Psychologist Alina Gause explains why some people subscribe to drama and why it can even make them happy.

Some people lead their lives like a nighttime soap that has become reality. They literally attract the emotional drama. Why is that?
Alina Gause: People differ in how they react to the world. Some just have a higher emotional swing. And then there are differences in dealing with this emotionality. Some feel strongly, but do not express these feelings in such a way. Others let their emotions run wild. That quickly becomes “dramatic”.

See also  Steam Beta Version Added Nintendo Joy-Con Support - ePrice.HK

You may also like

Shooting on the set of Rust, the prosecutor...

Sugar, less than 6 teaspoons a day for...

Pollutants in pillows – [Ökotest 2023]

CONTRACEPTIVES AND BREAST CANCER RISK Gynecology

patient will be able to speak without vocal...

Freight train derailed in Florence, dozens of cancellations...

How to lose weight by eating (with 6...

«No to the automatic renewal of concessions» –...

Threefold enlarged heart in young people who lead...

Dramatic heat record in Europe, but there is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy