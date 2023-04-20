Drama on a Loop: Why Some People Are Attracted to Drama

While some lead a balanced, unexcited life, others experience an emotional meltdown almost every day. Psychologist Alina Gause explains why some people subscribe to drama and why it can even make them happy.

Some people lead their lives like a nighttime soap that has become reality. They literally attract the emotional drama. Why is that?

Alina Gause: People differ in how they react to the world. Some just have a higher emotional swing. And then there are differences in dealing with this emotionality. Some feel strongly, but do not express these feelings in such a way. Others let their emotions run wild. That quickly becomes “dramatic”.