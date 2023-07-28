“Drama”: Seven percent fewer start training in nursing

At the end of 2022, a total of around 143,100 people were training to be nurses across all years of training. According to the information, 74 percent of the trainees were women. Among the new trainees in 2022 were 13,500 men and 38,600 women.

Training to become a nursing specialist has been offered since 2020. At that time, the previously separate training courses in the professions of health and nursing nurses, health and pediatric nurses and geriatric nurses were combined.

Age at start of training increases by one year

The average age at the start of training in the field of nursing was 21 in 2022. This means that the age at the start of training increased by one year compared to 2020. According to the Federal Office, a special feature of training in nursing is that it is often started in middle age. Eleven percent or 6,000 women and men began their training last year between the ages of 30 and 39, and seven percent only started at the age of 40 and over.

The need for caregivers will increase significantly in the coming years: At the end of March, the Federal Statistical Office assumed in a calculation that the number of people in need of care in Germany would increase by 37 percent by 2055 simply as a result of increasing age.

“Training offensive in nursing seems to have come to a standstill”

“The training offensive in nursing seems to have come to a standstill,” said Eugen Brysch, board member of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, on Thursday about the figures from the Federal Office. “It remains open whether the separation of care for the elderly and the sick will work. In the short term, it will be important to retain as many full-time employees as possible.”

Bernd Meurer, President of the Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services (bpa), described the figures as “drama”, particularly for people in need of care. “Even now, tens of thousands of nurses are missing in Germany and many will soon retire,” he said. “If the number of trainees in nursing starts to collapse, there will soon be an even larger gap in staff.”

Meurer criticized that general nursing training was not a model for success and obviously increased the shortage of staff in long-term care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

