Dream Gluten Free, innovation at the table for all palates

The Prato-based company, with shop in via Ferrucci 95/f, specializes in gluten-free pastry and bread-making, also for traditional Easter products. “Ready to respond to every customer need to eat healthy and with taste”

Every day in the Prato shop in via Ferrucci, at number 95/f, there are many customers who make increasingly specific requests for the purchase of foodstuffs. In addition to the ‘traditional’ gluten-free, there are solicitations for lactose-free, with no added sugar or for vegan products, just to name a few. All the more reason as Easter approaches, a period in which everyone would like to be able to eat traditional sweet and savory foods without worrying about any type of intolerance. Dream Gluten Free, the Prato-based business specializing in gluten-free bread-making and pastry-making, which has its factory in Santa Maria a Colonica in Prato, a sales point in via Ferrucci, and various businesses tries to answer all of this every day scattered throughout Italy: Reggio Emilia, Modena, Poggibonsi, Lucca and Rome, just to name a few.

Innovation is the real strength of an activity that can count on a group of 15 employees with in-depth knowledge of the pastry and gluten-free sector. Every day there are many hours of testing in the laboratory in via delle Fonti, in order to try to respond to every single need or request from customers. All rigorously with an artisanal production.



“The company was founded in 2019 to cover a market need – explains one of the business partners -. There are more and more people who are gluten-intolerant, lactose-intolerant, or vegan who need specially manufactured food products. So we decided to specialize in the sector, given that demand was growing and that the city of Prato needed to find an adequate response”.

With Easter approaching, customers’ requests for products suitable for those with a specific intolerance are increasing. “And we try to give an answer to each of them – continue from Dream Gluten Free-. Every day we innovate and try to offer products in line with the market. We have pastry chefs with twenty years of experience in the sector, who make their knowledge available to customers. On the other hand, ours is one of the few companies in Italy specialized in gluten-free products that also makes fresh products and not just packaged ones. We are also suppliers for pharmacies and small supermarkets. Our products are registered in the national health register and therefore purchasable with the health card”.



Last year, the growing activity of Dream Gluten Free led the company to also open the store in via Ferrucci. “We believed in a road being relaunched – they conclude from Dream Gluten Free -. And ours turned out to be a winning idea. It is a thoroughfare, with an important clientele, near the center and with an important commercial offer”.

Reservations for sweet and savory Easter are still open. On Saturday, in view of Easter, the store in via Ferrucci will observe a special continuous opening time from 8 to 16. For contacts 0574/966465. You can also follow Dream Gluten Free on the page Facebook , Instagram or on the site www.dreamglutenfree.it. The shop in via Ferrucci is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 8.15-13 and 16-19.

