It is expected to be held between August 8th and 11thCanadaAhead of SIGGRAPH 2022 in Vancouver, DreamWorks Pictures announced that it will open source its software this year.animationRendering tool “MoonRay”, so that more creators can create more vivid animation with this toolpaintingProduct.

DreamWorks has used “MoonRay” in past productions including “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World“, “The Croods: A New Age”, “Bad League” (The Bad Guys), and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), which is expected to be released at the end of this year, mainly through the Monte Carlo algorithm (Monte Carlo method) to make the rendering effect more stochastic simulation method nature.

The announcement to open source “MoonRay” is expected to be in the form of an Apache 2.0 web operating environment. The open source content will be announced through the OpenMoonRay.org website, and follow-up updates will continue to be provided. The framework “Arras” will also be included in the open source project.

“Shoe Cat Swordsman 2” trailer:

According to Andrew Pearce, vice president of global technology at DreamWorks, DreamWorks is quite willing to open source the “MoonRay” rendering tool that has been developed and updated for more than 10 years, and allow more creators to use it at will, thereby promoting the growth of the animation market, and also assisting More creators bring better work to market.

In addition, Andrew Pearce also expects that “MoonRay” will continue to develop in the form of open source and become an important tool when creating animations.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>

