Dressed in style with these rules

Do you have a few extra pounds on your ribs? Then it is of course particularly difficult to find outfits in which one feels comfortable. It is important to conceal as much as possible in order to create a stylish look. What do you have to consider in fashion over 50 if you are overweight?

Not only the cuts are important, but also the colors and especially the patterns and prints. They can either flatter the curves while concealing them or even emphasize them. So choose wisely!

Overweight fashion over 50 – These are the most important rules

Get rid of everything that doesn’t fit. There’s no point in reminiscing and storing clothes in the closet that no longer fit anyway. Even if you do lose weight, the old tunes are likely to be outdated or inappropriate for your age. So: Away with it! The right colors and patterns are important. Don’t wear too many layers or heavy fabrics. Emphasize the décolleté, but do it right! Go with your body shape! Choose the right size! Use figure-shaping lingerie.

Stylish fashion for chubby people in the right colors

Basically, dark colors make you look slimmer than light ones. You can also flatter your figure with a monochrome outfit, because it visually stretches the body. The same goes for vertical patterns.

The cut can also have such an effect on the figure. For example, the A-line is advantageous for concealing the stomach and hips. Also, waist-high skirts or pants are a better choice compared to waist-high models.

Overweight layering: Beneficial if done correctly

Fashion for the overweight benefits greatly from trendy layering. However, it also has to be done right. Several layers are allowed, but they should look airy and not too heavy. This applies to the cut of the clothing as well as to the fabric and any accessories. If the clothing is loose, fat deposits are wonderfully concealed. So choose such fashion for women over 50 with a belly.

The purpose of the accessories as part of the layering is to draw attention to the head or décolleté. Statement necklaces, for example, are suitable for this purpose, as are eye-catching earrings, hair accessories or a beautiful scarf.

Tips for the décolleté as a distraction

When it comes to fat fashion, it’s important to distract from problem areas, and the neckline is a great way to do that. Of course we want that not say that you should show a lot of chest. But it can always be subtle and sophisticated. The V-neckline is ideal for this. It is neither too revealing nor too closed and can therefore be worn by women of all ages. He also draws attention to the face and neck. It’s even the case that it should simply be part of the fashion for people over 50 who are overweight.

Speaking of bust size: If you have very large breasts, it is important to wear the right bra. It shouldn’t be laced, not only for comfort, but also to prevent excess fat from oozing out. At the same time, however, it must also provide support.

The right fashion for people over 50 who are overweight also depends on their body shape

Just as the face can have different shapes, so can the shape of the body. It is important to know your own in order to know the right fashion for overweight women and to be able to adjust them according to the problem areas. So what is optimal for a pear shape is not always favorable for the hourglass shape, for example.

Clothing for overweight people: not too small, not too big

Clothing that is too figure-hugging is just as unfavorable as clothing that is too loose. You should avoid both. Be sure to wear the right size and don’t worry about the number because it’s nothing more than that. Dressing appropriately is far more important than forcing yourself to undersize, just like it it is disadvantageous to want to hide under too much fabric. Both bring exactly the opposite of what you actually want.

This also includes clearing out your closet regularly and adjusting the clothing sizes. Our bodies change as we age. This is a normal process and you should update your wardrobe accordingly and follow the motto: quality over quantity. If necessary, you can even have Plus Size Fashion made to your measurements.

If the outfit turns out to be a bit tighter, you can benefit from underwear that shapes the figure. There are enough attractive models out there these days, so don’t start thinking of them as the old-fashioned versions of yesteryear. With such underwear you can also easily wear a beautiful summer dress or trousers.

If you don’t feel comfortable in your own skin, try to emphasize your chocolate sides with the right outfit and not to conceal problem areas. Then you can start your everyday life full of self-confidence!

