DRF Luftrettung celebrates its anniversary year in Angermünde / Great interest in the day of …

DRF Luftrettung celebrates 50th anniversary of operation Angermünde station presents the anniversary helicopter and the interactive exhibition “World of Air Rescuers” at the open day

Bright sunshine accompanied the numerous visitors to the open house of the DRF Luftrettung on Saturday at the Angermünde air rescue station. Air rescue fans big and small lined up for the anniversary helicopter, the interactive exhibition “World of Air Rescuers” and the helicopter bouncy castle.

Sven Klitzschmüller, Head of Human Resources and authorized signatory at DRF Luftrettung, welcomed the guests and emphasized the central concern of the non-profit organization since the first mission in 1973 to this day: “We are celebrating the anniversary of the mission because the people, our patients, but also our employees and Supporters, take center stage. We are grateful and proud that we have been able to help so many people in five decades.”

As a highlight of the day, the visitors followed two operational demonstrations: the crew of Christoph 64 with the Angermünde fire brigade, the Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe (JUH) Angermünde and the Uckermärkische rescue service community (URG) showed the sequence of an operation on an “accident” car – from the alarm about patient care and the transport of a patient to the clinic by rescue helicopter. The smooth cooperation, which is also so important in everyday operations, became clear. Because Sven Klitzschmüller underlined that too: “Air rescue is teamwork!”

Anniversary helicopter, bouncy castle and “World of Air Rescuers”

Long queues formed throughout the day at the exhibited highlights: crew members let interested visitors take a look inside the anniversary helicopter, a state-of-the-art H145 with a five-blade rotor in a special paint finish, and explained the medical and aeronautical equipment of the helicopter. A helicopter bouncy castle was available for the younger guests, who also practiced the correct behavior in an emergency in “Children learn to help” courses.

In addition, the “World of Air Rescuers” invited visitors to take a look behind the scenes of air rescue and to become active themselves. Varied exhibits to look at, touch and experience gave a first-hand insight into the different areas of DRF Luftrettung. Whether winch training with virtual reality glasses, a detailed miniature world or equipment from everyday flight – the mobile exhibition on 57 square meters offered something for everyone.

Surprise visit at the open house

“Behind every mission there is a human destiny that also concerns us,” said Sven Klitzschmüller in his welcome speech. An hour later, together with his colleagues, he and his colleagues were able to experience how powerful this is. Ronny, a patient rescued in 2020, appeared in person for the first time at the open day to thank the Christoph 64 crew. With gifts, a card and a lot of emotion. “These emotional moments motivate us and show how important our work is,” said Björn Langer, station manager in Angermünde.

Interested parties can find more detailed information on the history and the most important milestones of the DRF Luftrettung, on all events related to the anniversary of the operation and the congratulations of our partners and companions under the link www.drf-luftrettung.de/8/de/50-years-drf-luftrettung .

Angermuende station

Christoph 64 went into service on August 1, 2015 and is on duty every day from sunrise (at the earliest 7 a.m.) to sunset. It can reach deployment locations within a radius of 60 kilometers in a maximum of 15 flight minutes. The crew consists of pilots and paramedics from the DRF Luftrettung as well as emergency doctors from regional clinics. With the construction of the Angermünde station, the gap in north-eastern Brandenburg was closed and since then comprehensive air rescue has been guaranteed in the state. More information about the station: https://www.drf-luftrettung.de/station-angermuende

About the DRF air rescue

The DRF Luftrettung based in Filderstadt is one of the largest air rescue organizations in Europe. The non-profit organization provides emergency rescue services at 31 stations in Germany and transfers critically ill or injured people between clinics. The crews are ready for action around the clock at eleven of these stations, and helicopters with rescue hoists are deployed at four locations. In addition, the DRF Luftrettung brings patients back from abroad with its own ambulance aircraft. In total, the DRF Luftrettung carried out 39,308 missions in 2022. More information at www.drf-luftrettung.de

