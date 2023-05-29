DRF Luftrettung celebrates its anniversary year in Greifswald / Thousands of visitors on the day of …

DRF air rescue

Filderstadt

DRF Luftrettung celebrates its 50th anniversary

Station Greifswald presents the anniversary helicopter and the interactive exhibition “World of Air Rescuers” at the open house

Demonstrating operations with an air rescue crew, helicopter, rescue service and fire brigade inspires visitors

Bright sunshine accompanied the numerous visitors to the open house of the DRF Luftrettung on Saturday at the air rescue station in Greifswald. Big and small air rescue fans lined up in the queues for the anniversary helicopter, emergency vehicles such as fire engines and ambulances, and the helicopter bouncy castle. Wolfgang Karlstetter, board member of the DRF Luftrettung, was also there: “I’ve been part of the air rescue family since last December, today is my second visit here at the station. I’m fascinated by the diversity of the region with its islands and vast areas, which brings its own challenges for the crew. And today it is particularly noticeable how deeply rooted our helicopter and our Greifswald colleagues are here in the region.”

As a highlight of the day, everyone who was interested watched an operational demonstration at 2:00 p.m.: The crew of Christoph 47 with the anniversary helicopter of the DRF Luftrettung, with the participation of an ambulance from the ASB rescue station in Wusterhusen, the professional fire brigade and the volunteer fire brigade Greifswald, showed the accident car placed in advance Procedure of an operation – from the alarm to the patient care and the transport of a patient with the rescue helicopter to the clinic.

Anniversary helicopter, bouncy castle and “World of Air Rescuers”

Long queues formed throughout the day at the highlights on display: crew members of the anniversary helicopter, a state-of-the-art H145 in a special livery, allowed interested visitors to take a look inside and explained the medical and aeronautical helicopter equipment. A helicopter bouncy castle was available for the younger guests, who also practiced the correct behavior in an emergency in “Children learn to help” courses. Rescue service organisations, water rescue service, the German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked Persons (DGZRS), the Technical Relief Agency (THW), fire brigade and police presented their emergency vehicles and thus underlined the good cooperation not only in emergencies.

In addition, the “World of Air Rescuers” invited visitors to take a look behind the scenes of air rescue and to become active themselves. Varied exhibits to look at, touch and experience gave a first-hand insight into the most diverse areas of the DRF Luftrettung. Whether winch training with virtual reality glasses, a detailed miniature world or equipment from everyday flight – the mobile exhibition on 57 square meters offered something for everyone.

Interested parties can find more detailed information on the history and the most important milestones of the DRF Luftrettung, on all events related to the anniversary of the operation and the congratulations of our partners and companions under the link www.drf-luftrettung.de/8/de/50-years-drf-luftrettung .

Maren Wittmann

Tel. +49 151 73079 929

[email protected]

Original content from: DRF Luftrettung, transmitted by news aktuell