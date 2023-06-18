DRF Luftrettung celebrates its anniversary year in Stuttgart / Great interest in the day of …

DRF air rescue

DRF Luftrettung celebrates its 50th anniversary

Station Stuttgart presents the anniversary helicopter and the interactive exhibition “World of Air Rescuers” at the open house

Bouncy castle and “kids learn to help” classes for the youngest visitors

Bright sunshine and warm temperatures accompanied the numerous visitors to the open day of the DRF Luftrettung this Sunday at the air rescue station in Stuttgart. Numerous interested people and fans, big and small, lined up at the anniversary helicopter and the “World of Air Rescuers” exhibition to take a look behind the scenes of air rescue. In the hangar, visitors could view equipment and watch the non-profit organization’s anniversary films. dr Krystian Pracz, CEO of DRF Luftrettung, opened the event: “We are grateful and proud that we have been able to help so many people in the five decades since our first mission. We sincerely thank all partners who have supported us competently and reliably stood by your side!”

There was also a special surprise for the crew of Christoph 51: Finja, 5 years old, attended the open house with her brother and parents and brought a thank-you gift with her. The little girl was taken care of in mid-May after a serious traffic accident near Reutlingen and flown to a clinic in Ulm. The mother, who was flown to a clinic on board another helicopter, recalls: “Of course I was very scared for my daughter, but I was injured myself and too weak to take care of her. But I felt good that she is in the best hands with the crew of Christoph 51.” Finja confirms that – when asked how the flight was all alone in the helicopter, she calls out from the heart: “Good!” Pilot Frank Jähnke, on duty that day, was very happy about the visit and accepted the gift on behalf of the station.

The take-offs and landings of Christoph 51 and his colleagues from Leonberg caused great interest and many cell phones. The crew of Christoph 41 insisted on stopping by Pattonvillen on the way home from a mission.

Anniversary helicopter, bouncy castle and “World of Air Rescuers”

Long queues formed throughout the day at the exhibited highlights: crew members let interested visitors take a look inside the anniversary helicopter, a state-of-the-art H145 with a five-blade rotor in a special paint finish, and explained the medical and aeronautical equipment of the helicopter. A helicopter bouncy castle was available for the younger guests, who also practiced the correct behavior in an emergency in “Children learn to help” courses. The ECMO team from the Ludwigsburg Clinic showed a mobile heart-lung machine, and an intensive care transport vehicle, an emergency doctor’s vehicle, an ambulance and a fully equipped fire engine could also be viewed.

In addition, the “World of Air Rescuers” invited visitors to take a look behind the scenes of air rescue and to become active themselves. Varied exhibits to look at, touch and experience gave a first-hand insight into the most diverse areas of the DRF Luftrettung. Whether winch training with virtual reality glasses, a detailed miniature world or equipment from everyday flight – the mobile exhibition on 57 square meters offered something for everyone.

Interested parties can find more detailed information on the history and the most important milestones of the DRF Luftrettung, on all events related to the anniversary of the operation and the congratulations of our partners and companions under the link www.drf-luftrettung.de/8/de/50-years-drf-luftrettung .

Die Station Stuttgart

The Stuttgart helicopter of the DRF Luftrettung is stationed at the Pattonville airfield and is ready for action every day from 8:00 a.m. to sunset. The state-of-the-art five-blade H145 aircraft is manned by experienced pilots, emergency physicians and paramedics. In addition to the fast and gentle transport of intensive care patients between clinics, the helicopter, which is equipped like a flying intensive care unit, is used in emergencies as a fast emergency doctor shuttle and for the transport of emergency patients in clinics.

More information about the station: https://www.drf-luftrettung.de/station-stuttgart

About the DRF air rescue

The DRF Luftrettung based in Filderstadt is one of the largest air rescue organizations in Europe. The non-profit organization provides emergency rescue services at 31 stations in Germany and transfers critically ill or injured people between clinics. The crews are ready for action around the clock at eleven of these stations, and helicopters with rescue hoists are deployed at four locations. In addition, the DRF Luftrettung brings patients back from abroad with its own ambulance aircraft. In total, the DRF Luftrettung carried out 39,308 missions in 2022.

More information at www.drf-luftrettung.de

