Dried fruit, a concentrate of health and well-being, but not always: when it is better to avoid their consumption

Consuming dried fruit even on a daily basis is really good for our body, but there are situations in which it would be better to eat less. That’s when it’s good to do it.

It is often stressed how important it is to include fruit and vegetables in the diet, aware of how they contain essential components to ensure the well-being of each person. However, there are those who do not particularly like them and eat them only rarely because they consider them unappetizing.

Anyone who thinks that this is a sensation that only affects the little ones must change their mind, however, adults who are picky and prefer something else are also different.

A good alternative, even daily, is represented by dried fruit, especially walnuts and almonds, which are also tasty simply at the end of a meal or when you have a hole in your stomach during the day.

Dried fruit is really nutritious

It’s not that unusual to find kids who love nuts and that they struggle to resist when they have a peanut in front of them. Even taking it every day doesn’t hurt, but it is good to try to moderate the amount especially for the high amount of calories they contain.

Doctors especially recommend the consumption of walnuts and almondswhich can also prove to be ideal for compensating for any gaps.

What are all the beneficial properties of dried fruit (tantasalute.it)

The nights they are recommended because they are rich in mineral salts, calcium, copper, phosphorus and magnesium, as well as being suitable for hormones, hemoglobin, iron, zinc and omega 3. It is a product that is generally recommended for those who must take care of cholesterol, as well as for its antianemic, anti-inflammatory, sedative and antispasmodic characteristics. They also reveal themselves the ideal solution when you have a small hole in your stomach e you don’t know what to eat because they are really filling.

Almonds, on the other hand, contain vitamins of group B and E, as well as potassium, copper, zinc, iron, phosphorus, calcium, omega 3 and fiber. They are also recommended for those looking for something that is anti-inflammatory, and has laxative characteristics. Not only that, they are suitable for keeping the cholesterol and for the bones. In 100 grams we find 542 kcal, for this reason you shouldn’t eat more than 15 a day.

Although dried fruit is recommended by many doctors for its nutritional properties, there are situations in which its consumption is not the best choice. In allergic subjects it would be good first of all to pay attention to whether there are any components that can cause adverse reactions.

Those who have had herpes in the past should also avoid almonds due to the presence of arginine, which can cause it again. The amount should also be reduced in people who have intestinal problems as it can be difficult to digest.

Those with liver disease should then rarely eat walnutswhile those who have had episodes of gastroenterocolitis or duodenal gastric ulcer should absolutely forget them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

