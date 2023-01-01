Broccoli is famous all over the world. There are several scientific researches that recognize this vegetable as having many benefits for the body. They are anti-inflammatory, anticancer and also improve the health of the organism. A study published in the National Library of Medicine highlighted the very positive effects of broccoli consumption on the inflammatory state of healthy young smokers.

Do you know the Coffee with broccoli? It is served in some cafes of Melbourne. It contains a powdered extract formulated by a group of scientists from the national research body Csiro. Together with them also some agricultural experts of the Hort Innovation group. This dust can be mixed with drinks and soups but also cakes and biscuits. It is equal to a portion of broccoli with dietary fiber, vitamins B6 and E and at the same time also manganese. This food is one of the most complete that exists because it provides beta-carotene, isotocyanates, flavonoids, sulfur compounds and few calories.

How do you make coffee with broccoli? The vegetable is chopped and ground into powder by the scientists of the two organisations. All of it is available for purchase online. You have to choose the one made up of 100% broccoli, with no added ingredients. To prepare the “broccoli coffee” you need to make a small glass of espresso. Add about two tablespoons of broccoli powder. You can also put a little milk and finally sprinkle some green powder on top. Just drink to ensure all the benefits that this miracle vegetable brings without having to resort to cooking and often having to defend yourself from the smell that emanates when it is cooked. Together you also enjoy the properties of coffee which increases the basal metabolic rate because it helps to consume more energy. It also improves physical performance and at the same time reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. It also appears to prevent Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Is coffee drunk before or after meals? Many on the internet recommend drinking this drink after lunch. In this way it helps digestion because caffeine offers a little energy. Some nutritionists recommend taking it after meals because it would make you lose weight. it seems to drag fat out of the cells. Be careful because when you have eaten a large meal it is good to postpone drinking it until after digestion. This is to not strain the body. Instead, it is not good to drink it before lunch. some American scientists led by the neuroscientist Steven Miller reveal it. According to these researchers, to fully enjoy the beneficial effects of caffeine, the best time to drink an espresso is between 9:30 and 11:30 or a couple of hours after waking up.