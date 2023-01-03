Good hydration, the secret to healthy aging, reduces the risk of premature death: in fact, a study by the National Institutes of Health USA published in the Lancet eBioMedicine shows that those who hydrate poorly or poorly as adults are more at risk of different diseases, such as heart disease, in the years to come.

About half of the people in the world do not meet the recommendations for total daily water intake, which starts at 6 glasses (1.5 litres). Using health data collected from 11,255 adults over a 30-year period, the researchers analyzed the links between blood sodium levels — which rise when fluid intake decreases — and various health markers.

They found that adults with high sodium levels were more likely to develop chronic conditions and show tangible signs of advanced aging than those with sodium levels in the mid-range. Adults with higher levels were also more likely to die at a younger age. The researchers evaluated the information the participants shared during five doctor visits — the first two when they were in their 50s and the last when they were in their 70s and 90s.

They then evaluated the correlation between sodium levels and biological aging, evaluated through 15 health markers, factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, which provided indications on the functioning of the cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic, renal and immunity of each person. They found that adults with higher blood sodium levels were more likely to show signs of faster biological aging and had a 15 to 50 percent higher risk of being older than their biological age.

They also had a 21% increased risk of premature death compared with those with normal sodium levels. Finally, they had an up to 64% increased risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, atrial fibrillation and peripheral artery disease, as well as chronic lung disease, diabetes and dementia. Conversely, adults with the lowest blood sodium levels had the lowest risk of chronic disease. “The results suggest that proper hydration can slow aging and extend disease-free life,” says lead author Natalia Dmitrieva.